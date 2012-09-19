By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
| LONDON, Sept 19
LONDON, Sept 19 Central bank action helped push
down a barometer of counterparty risk in the euro zone this week
to its lowest since the U.S. subprime crisis started in 2007,
but has done little to breathe life into frozen money markets.
The Bank of Japan on Wednesday became the latest central
bank to ease monetary policy, by boosting its asset-buying
programme. Its move came on the heels of the Federal Reserve's
aggressive support measures and after the European Central Bank
pledged potentially unlimited, though conditional bond buying.
The show of force has helped riskier assets, taking European
stocks last week to their highest since July last year
and pushing Spanish and Italian bond yields sharply lower.
It has also helped reduce the three-month spread between
euro Libor rates and overnight index swap rates - an indicator
of funding stress - but some say the move only partly reflects
an improvement in funding conditions.
"There is a clear distortion, because those numbers suggest
one story but the reality is very different ... if you consider
the fact that European banks are reluctant to lend to one
another," Chris Huddleston, head of money markets at Investec,
said.
The difference between the rate of lending over three months
and overnight in euros was last at 6 basis points, down from 7
bps the previous day and around its lowest since mid 2007, right
before the U.S. subprime crisis took off in earnest.
But the narrowing from around 90 bps in December of last
year has also been driven by technical factors, most recently a
reduction to zero in the ECB deposit rate, which serves as a
floor to the overnight lending rates.
Excess liquidity in financial markets after two rounds of
cheap ECB financing this year has certainly made plenty of cash
available to banks, but they are still not lending and the funds
have yet to benefit the real economy.
"Banks just take the free money and what they do with it is
they do carry trades, they just boost their balance sheets, they
increase assets," an interest rate strategist at Citigroup, who
asked not to be named, said. "European banks have increased
their assets in the last 12 months by 7 percent, so there is no
deleveraging process going on, it's just free-ride."
The move mirrored a trend in global money markets but was
more pronounced than elsewhere.
The three-month dollar Libor/OIS and
the sterling equivalent have more than
halved since January to 22 bps and 24 bps respectively.
"The Libor/OIS spreads in the G3 currencies dollar, euro and
sterling have declined massively especially since the end of
last year ... mainly because there are various central bank
measures that were introduced during (that) time," Max Leung,
rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said.
VICIOUS CYCLE
Leung said given the inherent risk in the whole of the euro
zone, not just the banking system, the euro Libor/OIS spread
could be considered "artificially too tight."
But instead of widening, he expected that gap to narrow
more, especially if the ECB does not cut the deposit rate
further.
Eonia forwards suggest markets still see some
chance of the ECB cutting the deposit rate to negative territory
even though expectations were pared back after ECB President
Mario Draghi did not given any guidance on this at the last
monetary policy meeting.
In the absence of another deposit rate cut, Eonia rates
would probably remain around current levels of 10 basis
points, analysts say. If three-month Euribor rates continue to
fall - as they have done recently on expectations of further
cuts in the refinancing rate - Libor/OIS spreads could tighten
closer to zero but Leung said the market would struggle to take
it much lower.
"Whether you lend overnight or you lend over a fixed term,
you are not gaining anything from the risk, so banks may be even
less willing to lend to each other in that case on a term
basis," Leung said.
This reluctance to lend would only be reversed if investors
regained confidence in one another and on the economic outlook.
Outright quantitative easing was not a sufficient condition
for this, as shown by the United States' experience, but was a
necessary one, the Citigroup strategist said.
"If your target is to have a higher potential rate of growth
and lower unemployment, then there is a necessary condition and
this would be basically to engage in a Keynesian-style asset
purchase," he said.
The prospect of this in the euro zone was pretty low
however. ECB Governing Council member Luc Coene said on Monday
it was "very unlikely" that the ECB would ever engage in
outright quantitative easing.
Reuters stopped polling on that possibility as discussion of
it happening in the market tapered off. Its last poll on
potential unsterilized bond purchases was in December of last
year when analysts saw a median 40 percent chance of it
happening, down from 48 percent in a November poll.