* U.S. commercial paper market shrinks
* Below-forecast data seen paving way for ECB easing
* Rate cuts or further non-conventional action expected
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The amount of seasonally
adjusted U.S. commercial paper shrank for a third consecutive
week in the week ended Sept. 19, Federal Reserve data showed on
Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell
$7.2 billion to $1.008 trillion in the week.
But U.S. non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper
outstanding - which some analysts believe is the more telling
figure after seasonally adjusted figures were distorted by the
financial crisis - rose $12.2 billion to $984.9 billion.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper
outstanding fell $3.9 billion to $187.0.
U.S. short-term rates remained low with three-month bills
yielding 0.11 percent and six-month bills yielding 0.14 percent.
Rates are low because the U.S. Federal Reserve has pledged to
keep its overnight federal funds rate near zero through
mid-2015.
Euro zone interbank lending rates ground to fresh lows on
Thursday as downbeat economic data modestly raised expectations
the European Central Bank would cut interest rates or otherwise
ease policy again.
Unexpectedly gloomy surveys showed the ECB's aggressive new
bond-buying plan has so far failed to inspire any major
improvement in business across the region, with the downturn in
the service sector accelerating to its fastest pace in more than
three years.
"It was weak (data) and increases the probability for the
ECB to cut rates in coming months," said Barclays Capital rate
strategist Giuseppe Maraffino.
Money market rates, the anchor for borrowing costs
throughout the economy, are driven by expectations of central
bank monetary policy.
Benchmark three-month Euribor rates have hit
new lows almost every day since early July and dropped to 0.233
percent on Thursday.
Euribor rate futures, which reflect expectations of where
the three-month Euribor rate will be and incorporate
expectations of where the ECB will set its main refinancing
rate, rose across the curve after the data was released, pushing
implied rates lower .
The December contract ticked up to a new high of
99.82, giving an implied rate of 0.18 percent.
"That is consistent with some probability of a refinancing
rate cut," Maraffino said. "But (it) is a reflection of
expectations of monetary policy generally...of more easing by
the ECB, both in terms of standard and non-standard measures.
Slovakia's central bank governor Jozef Makuch said on
Tuesday the ECB had room to cut rates again if
warranted, echoing comments by his Belgian
counterpart Luc Coene who said both rate cuts and further cheap
loans to banks were options.
Barclays expects the ECB to cut its refinancing rate by
another 25 basis points to 0.50 percent in the fourth quarter.
BNP Paribas strategists also expect the rate to be cut by 25
basis points -- in December -- and to remain at record lows
through 2014. They also look for a cut in the rate the central
bank pays other banks to park funds overnight, which would see
it fall into negative territory.
By contrast, a Reuters poll shows money market traders do
not expect the deposit rate to fall below zero this year
, with market pricing based on forward overnight
Eonia rates also only showing a slim chance of a cut.
When the ECB cut the deposit rate to zero in July, banks,
rather than increasing lending to each other or to the wider
economy, merely left their excess funds at the central bank.
Societe Generale's chief European economist James Nixon said
the ECB had more effective options at its disposal than a
further rate cut -- steps that would more directly tackle the
problems faced by the banking sector in Spain and Italy.
"The innovations are going to be designed to address the
fragmented nature of the money market and the elevated interest
rates in (Spain and Italy)," he said.
"This is no longer a monetary policy problem when we've
reached the zero-boundary in rates...if the high rate of deposit
withdrawal in Spain continues the banking sector will implode."
Spanish bank deposits fell by around 230 billion euros in
the year to the end of July, ECB data shows.
The ECB has so far offered banks unlimited liquidity, bought
covered bonds from them and eased reserve and collateral
requirements.