LONDON, Sept 28 Activity in the euro zone market
for secured interbank lending has revived in recent weeks as the
European Central Bank's crisis-fighting plans stabilised markets
but the recovery is fragile with Spain still in the firing line.
Data from ICAP's Brokertec trading platform showed trading
volumes in the repo market, in which banks borrow money by
posting collateral such as government bonds, topped 200 billion
euros a day for the first time since April.
Brokertec is one of the leading trading platforms for repo
in Europe along with the London Stock Exchange's MTS unit. Data
on comparative daily volumes from MTS was not immediately
available.
The rise in repo volumes was dominated by activity in core
euro zone markets led by Germany - where banks were willing to
trade maturities up to a year, compared up to three months only
a few weeks ago. Even Spain showed signs of tentative recovery
after the ECB said it would buy the bonds of indebted states if
they first sought a bailout.
"We've seen a positive reaction from the repo market to the
ECB OMT (bond purchase plan) and that's not insignificant and at
the very least suggests that things aren't deteriorating
further," ICAP economist Don Smith said.
"I don't think it's a sign that the euro zone crisis is at a
turning point. That in part depends on how things play out in
Spain...There are so many uncertainties going forward."
Spain is under pressure to trigger the ECB inervention and
investor nerves over this and a Moody's review of its ratings
offset positive market reaction on Friday to an austerity budget
Madrid hoped would deter stricter aid conditions.
A potential split among euro zone states over how soon the
bloc's new ESM rescue fund can take over responsibility for
existing banking problems, a crucial plank of plans to tackle,
the sovereign debt crisis, is also keeping investors edgy.
STARTING POINT
Repo traders said the slight uptick in Spanish repo activity
was still concentrated in short-dated maturities, extending to
just one week.
"In the last month, foreign counterparties are starting to
open again their lines and we are seeing a bit more volume but
the duration is still in short maturities in overnight and one
week repo," one repo trader said.
"The measures the government has taken in the budget
yesterday is a good starting point. So is the ECB commitment to
buy Spanish debt but there are too many uncertainties."
Before the ECB pledge in July to do whatever it could to
preserve the euro, conditions in euro zone money markets had
been deteriorating with bank-to-bank lending and borrowing
falling and liquidity conditions deteriorating.
An annual European Central Bank survey published on Friday
and carried out between April and June, showed total turnover in
the market traditionally used by banks as their main source of
funding fell 14 percent, compared with a 15 percent rise in last
year's survey.