LONDON Oct 23 Euro zone banks' reliance on ECB
funding eased again on Tuesday as the central bank's promise to
provide aid if asked by for by Spain and Italy allowed some
institutions to access, tentatively thawing funding markets.
Banks borrowed 77 billion euros at the European Central
Bank's weekly financing operation, down from 92 billion euros
last week and taking the total decline since the beginning of
September to almost 50 billion euros.
"Banks in peripheral countries are getting more access to
money markets again," said Benjamin Schroeder, rate strategist
at Commerzbank. "(They) have a better standing now."
Sentiment towards the euro zone's main peripheral issuers
Spain and Italy has improved markedly since the ECB in August
outlined a plan to buy the bonds of the region's struggling
countries if they asked for help.
The two countries had been almost totally reliant on their
domestic banks to buy their sovereign bonds, leaving the
institutions stuffed with debt and struggling to raise funds as
potential lenders worried about the effect of a collapse in
value of that paper.
But with the ECB expected to act as a backstop, bond prices
have recovered and some banks are tentatively finding their way
back to the interbank lending market.
"We're seeing a few more overnight (credit) lines being put
back in, but more for the Italian banks," one money market
trader said. "But it's all very name dependent."
Italian banks' borrowing at the ECB's weekly financing
operations more than halved to just over 4 billion euros in
September, compared with August, according to Bank of Italy
data.
In Spain, there was a decline of just over 3 billion euros
to 71 billion euros, Bank of Spain data showed. However at that
time - the end of September - the total size of the weekly
financing operation was still close to 120 billion euros.
"There's some scope for (Spain's borrowing) to drop
further," Schroeder said.
With excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system
still around 675 billion euros - albeit down around
100 billion euros since early September - some banks are
expected to pay back some of the 1 trillion euros borrowed at
two three-year financing operations.
A Reuters poll last week showed two-thirds of money market
traders expected some of the loans to be repaid because some
banks had cheaper funding options.
Meanwhile, the trader said there were also signs that banks
were lending to one another for longer periods of time, with
some prepared to part with their cash for up to 6 months.
"Lenders are still looking for the banks with better
(credit) ratings, so, for example, the Scandinavian banks will
pay a bit more yield and their ratings are still up so they can
(borrow for longer)," he said. "We're seeing tiny shoots."
Benchmark three-month interbank euro Libor rates
eased to 0.13429 percent, while equivalent Euribor rates
dipped to 0.203 percent.