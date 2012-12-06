* Draghi says ECB discussed deposit rate cut below zero
* July, August Eonia rates turn negative
* Deposit rate cut still not base case scenario
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 6 A closely-watched money market
indicator of European Central Bank interest rate expectations
turned negative on Thursday after President Mario Draghi said
the bank discussed a cut in the deposit rate.
The ECB left its key refinancing rate and the deposit
facility rate unchanged at 0.75 percent and 0 percent,
respectively, but depicted a bleak outlook for the euro zone
economy next year, cutting growth projections.
Draghi said a deposit facility rate cut into negative
territory was discussed at the meeting, a slight change of tone
since he described such a move as "uncharted waters" earlier
this year.
Creating negative deposit rates -- effectively charging
depositors rather than paying them interest -- is a way of
forcing banks to put their money to work elsewhere.
Forward Eonia rates, derivative financial contracts used by
investors to bet on where the euro interbank overnight rate will
trade at certain points in the future, dropped 2-4 basis points
across the 2013 strip during Draghi's speech.
"He was fairly dovish on the outlook for rates, all the
forecasts are pretty low, it was a very dovish speech overall,"
said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at
Credit Agricole in New York.
The deposit rate is considered a natural floor for Eonia
rates as the risk of parking money overnight at the ECB is
perceived to be much lower than at a commercial bank.
The Eonia rate forwards dated for the July and August ECB
meetings next year briefly turned negative, falling as low as
minus one basis point. This compares with a 6.9 basis
point settlement of the spot Eonia rate on Wednesday.
HARD TO JUDGE
The vast liquidity made available to banks by the ECB and
the uncommon sight of negative Eonia rates make it hard to judge
what is the precise probability markets attach to the prospect
of a deposit facility rate cut.
But the small difference between spot and forward Eonia
rates makes it "reasonable" to say markets still think a 25 bps
cut is less likely than leaving rates flat, Keeble said.
Vincent Chaigneau, head of rates strategy at Societe
Generale in Paris, said the market priced in a "significant"
probability of a deposit rate cut, but added:
"If they (the ECB) thought a cut would help they would have
delivered it today because they had a very good excuse for that
- the very weak forecasts. The fact that they did not cut today
means they are still unlikely to do it."
Euribor futures <O#FEI:> rose by up to 4 basis points across
the 2013 strip to 99.83-99.86.
This suggests expectations that the three-month Euribor rate
, the traditional gauge of unsecured euro zone
bank-to-bank lending, will settle in a 0.14-0.17 percent range
next year, compared with Thursday's 0.19 percent.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)