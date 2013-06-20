* Euribor rates hit multi-month highs on Fed comments
* Euribor futures slump as part of broader sell-off
* Rise in money market rates may make ECB more
dovish-analyst
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, June 20 Euribor futures slumped on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was ready
to reduce bond purchases if its economic forecasts are met,
pushing bank-to-bank lending rates to multi-month highs.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. economy
is expanding strongly enough for the monetary authority to begin
slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year,
confirming investor fears that central bank liquidity would not
remain abundant in future.
"It's a spill-over effect from the Fed decision, increasing
the notion that central banks are slowly pulling back liquidity
from markets," Benjamin Schroeder, strategist at Commerzbank
said.
Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured
bank-to-bank lending, rose across maturities.
The one-month Euribor rate hit its highest
since August 2012 at 0.125 percent, up from 0.123 percent the
day prior.
The three-month Euribor rate rose to 0.214
percent - its highest level since late March - from 0.212
percent.
This rise in money market rates could make things more
tricky for officials in the euro zone, where many economies are
still struggling with recession and high unemployment rates,
analysts said.
"Seeing that rates are on the rise and seeing that they have
some tightening through rising money market rates, I think (the
ECB) will have to steer against this by perhaps employing more
dovish tones," Schroeder added.
The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged
earlier this month and said at the time that while it had
discussed a raft of other policy options, including negative
deposit rates, they would remain "on the shelf" for now.
But the ECB has also maintained it is ready to act to aid
the euro zone economy if needed, and this will leave markets
particularly sensitive to data releases. Business surveys on
Thursday showed the euro zone's private sector slump eased more
than expected this month.
Euribor futures dipped across the 2013-2018 strip,
falling by double-digits further out the curve. While the March
2014 contract was 6.5 basis points lower at 99.585, Euribor
futures were down by more than 20 basis points from the
September 2015 contract onwards.
"Everything is selling off in this generalized... liquidity
risk-off move," Richard McGuire, senior fixed income strategist
at Rabobank said.