LONDON, July 5 A contained fall in euro
bank-to-bank lending rates after the European Central Bank
promised to keep rates low suggests it may be able to offset
only in part the effects of a likely withdrawal of U.S. monetary
stimulus.
Data on Friday showed U.S. jobs growth was stronger than
expected in June, increasing chances the Federal Reserve will
start to scale back its money-printing this year. That prompted
Euribor futures to fall across the 2015 strip.
The ECB's forward guidance - offered for the first time on
Thursday - that interest rates will remain at record lows for an
extended period and may fall further helped take Euribor rates
off highs hit after the Fed indicated it would start to taper.
But they have only retraced part of their rise from late May.
"The reason why the market is looking to the Fed as the
dominant force in terms of the current trans-Atlantic liquidity
tussle is that the ECB provided us with effectively a passive
promise," said Richard McGuire, senior fixed income strategist
at Rabobank.
"What they have guaranteed us is, over the near-term, there
will not be a rise in interest rates, but that's passive. They
told us what they won't do, whereas the Fed has given us an
active threat."
The ECB's break with its tradition of never pre-committing
was a response to market turbulence triggered by the Federal
Reserve's plan to exit its quantitative easing programme.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on June 19 the economy was
strong enough for the central bank to begin slowing the pace of
its stimulus, after flagging that possibility in testimony to
Congress on May 22.
Three-month Euribor rates fell to 0.217
percent after the ECB meeting from 0.222 percent - still above
the 0.198 percent seen prior to Bernanke's May testimony.
Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.33 percent
from 0.34 percent but are still above their 0.293 percent level
before the Fed began to hint it would rein in its stimulus.
McGuire said the ECB would probably have to intervene
verbally again to counteract the recent Fed-led rise in money
market rates. Another interest rate cut may also be needed,
taking the ECB's benchmark rate to a new record low, even though
analysts say the latter would have a muted impact on growth.
Forward-looking Eonia rates suggested investors
were not pricing in another rate cut, but had pushed
expectations of such a move further out, McGuire added.
Overnight Eonia rates were seen reaching around 0.12 percent
in December compared to 0.087 percent.
"There is probably no rate cut priced in here," Commerzbank
strategist Benjamin Schroeder said. "It's a reflection that we
don't have rate cut speculation at the moment."