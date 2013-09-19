DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
LONDON, Sept 19 Euribor futures rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by keeping its asset-purchase programme unchanged.
Higher Euribor futures indicate expectations of lower three-month interbank Euribor lending rates, a gauge of future European Central Bank policy rates and liquidity conditions.
Euribor futures were up to 22 ticks higher across the 2013-2016 strip.
