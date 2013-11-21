LONDON Nov 21 Euro zone money market investors
are betting the European Central Bank will refrain in coming
months from charging banks to park cash with it overnight,
despite intensifying debate over such a move.
Comments in recent days by ECB officials such as Joerg
Asmussen and Peter Praet have fuelled talk that a negative rate
could be the next option for the central bank if deflation
threatens the euro zone recovery.
A Bloomberg report on Wednesday went a step further, citing
unnamed sources saying that the overnight deposit rate could be
cut to minus 0.10 percent from the current zero, though ECB
President Mario Draghi played down such speculation on Thursday.
Money market rates - the base for how much banks charge
consumers and firms for loans - show the market expects the ECB
to loosen monetary policy further in 2014 to shore up the
economy and fight disinflation. But there is little evidence for
now of them factoring in a cut in the deposit rate below zero,
with many in the market waiting for further signals from data
that deflation risks are rising.
While the ECB's surprise refinancing rate cut on Nov. 7 have
pushed one-year fixed-term Eonia rates down by 6
basis points to 0.07 percent, they are still trading higher than
the near zero level they hit in May when the ECB said it was
"technically ready" for a negative deposit rate.
When the ECB first mooted in late 2012 the prospect of
taking away the interest rate incentive that banks get for
parking cash overnight, fixed one-year Eonia rates, which
reflect the expected average cost of overnight borrowing over
the life of the contract, fell below zero percent.
Eonia rates have traded about 8 bps above the deposit rate
for most of the first half of this year.
"The market will continue to price in more what Draghi is
saying and to look at the development of data before starting to
price in negative rates," said Annalisa Piazza, market economist
at Newedge Strategy.
"The possibility is that the market will price it in once
it's a more realistic scenario, rather than a risk scenario,
that deposit rates will be cut. Probably inflation going below
0.5 percent could be the trigger for that."
Euro zone inflation is seen nudging up slightly to 0.8
percent in November from October's surprise 0.7 percent,
according to the median outcome of a Reuters poll.
Preliminary numbers are due next Friday.
Concern that negative interest rates could have the
unintended consequence of pushing up bank lending rates to
borrowers, as happened in Denmark, was also making some in the
market doubt the ECB will move in that direction.
"They (money markets) are sceptical about that. The ECB has
also highlighted that other tools are also available including
new LTROs (long-term loans) and cutting the reserve
requirement," said Benjamin Schroeder, a strategist at
Commerzbank.
"None of the other major central banks have opted for that
measure and the Bank of England rejected negative interest
rates. In the end it would be a gamble. You could argue they
have other proven options."