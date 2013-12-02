* Eonia rates fix above 0.25 percent refi rate
* Month-end exacerbates rise, seen temporary
* Eonia rates creep higher as banks repay LTRO
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 2 Overnight Eonia rates fixed at
their highest in nearly 17 months on Monday as month-end
book-balancing exacerbated a fall in liquidity caused by banks
repaying long-term loans.
Eonia fixed at 0.28 percent - its highest since
July 2012. It also rose above the ECB's 0.25 percent refinancing
rate in a sign of the pressure on liquidity.
Banks use cash to balance their books at the end of each
month, causing a temporary spike in rates.
But overnight lending rates, which feed into market rates
affecting transactions across the economy, have been creeping
higher as banks pay back long-term funding lent by the European
Central Bank at the height of the euro zone crisis.
Some analysts say the rise in overnight lending rates - an
effective tightening of monetary conditions - could reinforce
expectations that the ECB will do more to keep rates low as it
tries to keep a tentative recovery on track.
"In general, the fact that Eonia has been rising does
suggest that the ECB might try to do something about it,"
Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit
Agricole said.
"Excess liquidity could reach 100 billion mid-way through
the first quarter if we carry on with the same pace. I suppose
you could argue that the cut in the refi rate has put a cap on
Eonia but there is a possibility of them doing something else."
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system sector - the amount of money in the market above what the
system needs to function - last stood at 168 billion euros.
It fell below the 200 billion-euro threshold - where
historically Eonia rates have risen - in October but analysts
now estimate that excess liquidity can fall further before it
puts significant upward pressure on overnight rates.
Based on the historical position of Eonia rates within the
ECB corridor relative to excess liquidity levels, Fathom
Consulting analyst Yiannis Koutelidakis predicted that, all else
being equal, Eonia rates would rise to 14 bps when excess
liquidity reaches 100 billion euros, 19 bps at 50 billion and 27
bps at zero.
The ECB corridor refers to the difference between the ECB's
deposit and refinancing rates, now at 25 basis points.
In theory, the fact that banks do not need as much funding
suggests they are becoming stronger, though some analysts say
there is a growing stigma associated with borrowing more or not
repaying loans as quickly as others have done.
EFFECTIVE INJECTION
However, there are some signs that banks are still keen on
ECB funding. The ECB lent 97 billion euros in a seven-day
operation last week and failed to fully sterilise its bond
purchases, effectively injecting liquidity into the system.
"We can see banks paying back on the three-year LTRO
(long-term refinancing operation) but at the same time
increasing their borrowing on the short-dated refinancing
operations," Fabio Bassi, European rates strategist at JPMorgan
said, adding this was "an indication that certain banks feel the
need of more liquidity".
But he added, "Clearly, if we see a significant payback in
terms of the LTRO so that the steady level of excess is
significantly below 150 billion euros then (the ECB) may care
and they may enhance liquidity conditions."