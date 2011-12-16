FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 16 Key bank-to-bank dollar lending rates rose further on Friday as worries remained over the lenders' exposure to euro zone sovereign debt, while euro rates were steady in anticipation of a long-term liquidity injection next week. London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars fixed at 0.56315 percent, up from from 0.55915 percent, while the equivalent euro rates fixed flat at 1.34929 percent. Euro rates have fallen sharply over the past two months on the back of two interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank and its plans to pump unlimited three-year liquidity into the system at an auction on Wednesday. On Tuesday, banks borrowed almost 300 billion euros ($390 billion) at the ECB's weekly tender of limit-free cash, the largest amount since June 2009. The money was the first offered at the ECB's new, lower interest rate of 1.0 percent. Next week, it will offer banks three-year funding for the first time. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.417 percent from 1.419 percent. Longer-term rates remained at Thursday's levels. Six-month rates were unchanged at 1.667 percent and 12-month rates flat at 2.001 percent. One-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, which rose to a hefty 308 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations -- fell to 0.760 percent from 0.762 percent. Overnight rates fell to 0.571 percent from 0.579 percent, the lowest level since April. The recent intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has left a growing number of banks locked out of open funding markets and reliant on the ECB. This week's 292 billion euro take-up of ECB cash was well above the 250 billion expected by traders polled by Reuters. Banks also took 41 billion euros in one-month funding. Emergency overnight borrowing also stayed high on Friday at above 5 billion euros.Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year