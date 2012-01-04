* Banks shift into longer-term dollar borrowing, liquidity
steady
* Refinancing seen secure for Q1, stalling interbank tension
* Heavy T-bill demand as ECB cash eases secured lending
rates
By William James
LONDON, Jan 4 Euro zone banks locked in
long-term dollar funding from the European Central Bank on
Wednesday, underscoring the heavy dependence on official lending
lines but shoring up refinancing needs for the near-term.
Although total dollar borrowing eased slightly after year
end, banks opted for the security of having longer-term funding
by preferring to replace short-term maturing loans with
three-month cash.
Thirty four banks borrowed a total of 25.5 billion dollars
at the ECB's latest offering of three-month funding and 12 banks
bid for 6.2 billion of seven-day loans. This replaced 33 billion
dollars of maturing short-term loans and 1.4 billion borrowed in
October.
"Banks seem to be looking for longer tenors in order to face
the current situation and be less exposed to refinancing risks,"
said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.
The total amount of outstanding three-month dollar loans
rose to 76.6 billion dollars after the tender from 52.4 billion.
The pattern mirrors a preference to secure funding on a
long-term basis seen in euro markets, where banks borrowed
nearly half a trillion euros in three-year loans in December.
Although longer-term borrowing reflects the current
dislocations in the market, the liquidity boost has secured
banks' ability to refinance the large amount of debt repayments
they face in the first quarter of the year.
This has arrested the decline in confidence between banks,
and while an immediate improvement was not expected, funding
stability satisfies one of the necessary conditions for an
improvement in interbank lending.
"We now believe that for Q1 they have have covered their
dollar funding. Now they have to start covering Q2 when ideally
they will be able then to get a few more dollars from the
market," Lloyds Bank strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said.
"Right now the market knows they have a problem and so it
actually likes it when they have a good allocation of dollars."
BILL PLEASE
December's huge injection of ECB euro loans was beginning to
take hold in the market, even though a record amount of the
money was deposited at the ECB's overnight facility on Tuesday.
Banks bid aggressively at sales of short-term sovereign debt
on Tuesday, driving the yields sharply lower at a Belgian T-bill
auction and enabling the Netherlands to sell debt with a zero
percent yield.
"With this huge amount of additional liquidity being created
by the ECB this seems an early sign that some of it may be
filtering through into buying of short-term liquid instruments
that themselves can be used in interbank repo transactions,"
said Rabobank's de Groot.
Italy has also seen vastly improved demand for its T-bills
since the ECB's mammoth lending operation. This has cut the rate
paid when using these assets to borrow money in the repo markets
-- essentially making them cheaper to raise funds against.
Data from Italian trading platform MTS showed overnight
rates repo rates on Italian general collateral have fallen
sharply, trading at 20 to 54 basis points after the tender
versus 73 to 130 bps in the week before.