FRANKFURT/LONDON Jan 13 Euro-priced
interbank rates hit new 9-1/2 month lows on Friday driven by the
excess cash in the banking system but banks worried about
lending to their peers are still parking record amounts of cash
with the ECB.
News in the European afternoon that credit rating agency
Standard & Poor's was set to downgrade several euro zone
countries kept markets on edge.
Commercial banks deposited a record high of 490 billion
euros at the ECB overnight facility, figures showed on Friday,
effectively cancelling out the near half a trillion euros pumped
into the system by the central bank's 3-year loans last month.
With total ECB lending at 664 billion euros, banks are now
returning over 70 percent of these funds to the ECB, compared
with around a third after the collapse of Lehman Brothers back
in late 2008.
Overnight deposits traditionally rise towards the end of the
ECB's month-long reserves maintenance period, which this time
ends on Jan. 17. As banks have typically already hit their
ECB reserves target at the end of the period, they have fewer
options to juggle their funding.
Deposits may rise even further from the beginning of the
next reserve maintenance period on Jan. 18 when the ECB will
cut the amount of reserves banks are required to park with it.
The move, which will reduce the reserves ratio from 2 to 1
percent, is one of a swathe of support measures the ECB
announced last month and one it calculates will free up around
100 billion euros for banks.
But interbank lending remains in the doldrums, with most
activity confined to top-tier banks with signs that the debt
crisis is far from being resolved keeping most market
participants cautious.
"We're off to a positive start with the liquidity but we're
not seeing any pickup of activity in unsecured lending and it's
going to take a lot of time before we see any significant
lending activity," a money market trader said.
Highlighting the dislocation still plaguing markets, a
member of Germany's Bundesbank was quoted as saying the risk of
a credit freeze in debt-strained euro zone countries and some
places in eastern Europe was still markedly high. Andreas
Dombret also said German banks were "somewhat reluctant" to
grant new loans.
His views closely mirrored those of ECB President Mario
Draghi who said on Thursday that while lending data suggested
there was no euro zone-wide credit drought, there was clear
evidence it was drying up in parts of the bloc.
Draghi added the central bank's three-year loans had helped
avoid a more dramatic credit crunch and improved banks' funding
conditions.
Indeed, interbank lending rates have fallen to 9-1/2 month
lows in recent weeks.
On Friday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending
and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for
lending, fell to 1.231 percent from 1.245 percent the previous
day, the lowest level since the end of March last year.
Equivalent London interbank offered rates, set by
a smaller panel of banks, also fixed down at 1.17029 percent, a
new 9-1/2-month low.
Overnight rates edged up to 0.378 percent from
0.375 percent but are seen hitting a trough around 0.35 percent
in coming weeks on the excess liquidity which rose to 425
billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.
Draghi said on Thursday he expects "substantial demand" for
the ECB's second handout of 3-year loans on Feb. 29. Another
massive uptake of ECB funding could push lending rates even
lower.
"The money from the ECB has helped to at least partially
unclog the funding markets and for a lot of troubled banks it
buys them some time to manage their shrinking balance sheets but
ultimately it can't be the solution," said Michael Derks, chief
strategist at FxPro.