* Funding requirements point to increased ECB reliance
* Demand seen high at next 3-year financing operation
* Signs point to banks gathering collateral
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Jan 20 Funding requirements
suggest banks will considerably increase their take-up of
liquidity from the European Central Bank at the end of February
when they have another chance to secure three-year cash.
Although some banks have accessed senior bond markets this
month - to the tune of 47 billion euros of which around 20
billion euros is senior debt according to Societe Generale - it
is a small fraction of the 700 billion euro wall of funding
redemptions that the European Banking Association calculates is
due this year, mostly in the first half.
After an in-depth analysis into take-up at the ECB's first
three-year funding operation in December, Morgan Stanley
concludes that banks will take a further 150 billion to 400
billion euros of such funds at the end of February, pushing
excess liquidity in the banking sector sharply higher from its
current level of over 500 billion euros.
Spanish and Italian banks have taken between 50 and 150
percent of their 2012 funding needs already, Morgan Stanley
calculates, which may explain some of the recent strong demand
for shorter-dated Spanish government bonds as the cash is parked
until needed for redemptions.
"Those banks which didn't do 100 percent in the first
(three-year operation) indicate ...they may do this in February
and many may go beyond just 2012," the banks' rate and credit
strategists said.
"This not only materially reduces the risks around funding
for these institutions but should in the near term re-assure
corporate depositors who have been running down deposits."
The spread of unsecured lending rates over overnight index
swap rates, which indicate the level of counterparty risk seen
in the future, is seen narrowing through 2012.
The so called FRA/OIS spread is around 63 basis points for
March, while the December spread is around 43 basis points,
according to ICAP data.
Reflecting the huge amount of liquidity in the banking
system, average current account holdings exceeded the average
reserve requirement by as much as 140 billion euros this week,
the most since early 2010, according to Reuters data.
"I think we will again see a high level of demand (at the
next three-year tender)," said Simon Smith, Chief Economist at
FxPro.
"Banks see it as the only route at the moment to secure
funding and it is the most viable option for providing some
policy relief."
Despite the huge amount of longer-term liquidity in the
banking system and a halving of reserve requirements, banks
actually increased their take-up of one-week ECB funds this
week, contrary to expectations.
That has pushed the Eonia overnight rate down to
just 37 basis points.
And there are signs that banks are already readying
collateral for February's operation.
Analysts have suggested that some of the recent demand at
shorter-dated euro zone debt auctions has been banks loading up
on eligible assets, while a widening of collateral requirements
will see lower-rated asset-backed securities eligible for
inclusion, one possible reason that the weekly ECB borrowing
rose this week.
"One factor leading to higher allotments even now could be
that some banks are already pulling their collateral together
for...the end of February," said Commerzbank rate strategist
Benjamin Schroeder.
"This could for example include the structuring of ABS,
where the lowering of the AAA rating threshold to A- has made
securitisations from Portugal and Ireland eligible."