* Markets pricing in post-2014 U.S. Fed interest rate hike
* ECB seen lagging as debt crisis slows economic growth
* Eurodollar longer-dated contracts to extend losses
By William James
LONDON, March 26 Markets are upping bets that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates sooner than
expected as the world's biggest economy recovers, with U.S.
rates seen rising faster than those in the crisis-hit euro zone.
A run of strong economic data has raised speculation that
the Fed may need to look again at its commitment to keep
interest rates low until the end of 2014.
"Obviously after the last (Federal Reserve) meeting we've
had more and more market participants questioning whether the
Fed will keep rates so low for so far out. That's a reasonable
question," said Elwin de Groot, market economist at Rabobank.
Despite some spillover from the United States, euro zone
interest rate futures reflect a more cautious long-term outlook,
with fears that low growth would hurt the bloc's chances of
escaping its long-running debt crisis.
"Yes, there is a correlation with the U.S., but (Europe) has
its inherent fundamental problems which are very much ongoing,"
said Simon Peck, strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland.
As a result, the U.S. Eurodollar futures curve -
which shows how quickly markets expect rates to rise - has been
steepening to show a more aggressive Fed rate-hiking cycle. Euro
zone-equivalent Euribor futures have steepened less.
The interest rates implied by Eurodollar and Euribor futures
reach parity around 1.5 percent in the first quarter
of 2015, six month earlier than markets were
anticipating just two weeks ago. U.S. rates then accelerate
above the euro zone.
The U.S. base rate is currently 0.25 percent, compared with
1 percent in the euro zone, meaning that for rates to converge
the Fed has to hike more aggressively than the European Central
Bank.
RBS strategists look for increasing divergence between euro
zone and U.S. rate futures contracts dated between March 2014
and March 2015. In the event of continued strong U.S. data for
April and May, Eurodollar contracts expiring between 2014 and
2016 were most likely to sell off, implying expectations of
higher rates, RBS said.
LONG ROAD AHEAD
One driver behind this change in outlook are the different
approaches of the Federal Reserve and the ECB to managing policy
expectations.
While the ECB never pre-commits on rate changes and gives
few hints on long-term rates, the Federal Reserve has used
assurances of "low rates for longer" as an important element of
its monetary policy.
As a result, the Fed's commitment had heavily suppressed
rate rise expectations for the next two years.
But continued strong data has emboldened market participants
to price in a change of heart by the Fed, and with rate
expectations at rock-bottom levels the repricing could have much
further to run, said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro.
"It probably is a sustainable trend... whereas there was
once a 'Don't fight the Fed' view, now we've seen a decent-ish
run of data so far this year markets are feeling a bit more
brave," he said.
Nevertheless, while the long-term view may be for higher
U.S. rates, there remain many hurdles that could derail the
current trend well before a rate hike becomes a reality.
"If you look at the U.S. economic situation, obviously it's
improving now but from a longer-term perspective they still have
to redress their deficit problems and that may imply a negative
outlook on the economy," Rabobank's de Groot said.
"You could argue that once they start trimming back the
deficit more durably, actually the Fed will have to be there to
support that process and keep rates low."