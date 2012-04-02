* Money market curve has steepened in March
* Markets focus on exit strategy debate at the ECB meeting
* Curve may flatten back Draghi avoids "exit" comments
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 2 Last month's rise in long-term
euro zone money market rates could unwind if the ECB does not
take the debate about an eventual withdrawal of its emergency
cash injections any further at its meeting on Wednesday.
Several policymakers, led by the German Bundesbank chief
Jens Weidmann, have said in recent weeks that the European
Central Bank needs to prepare an exit strategy after pumping
about 1 trillion euros of cheap funds into the financial system.
In the context of upbeat macro-economic data out of the
United States and receding expectations for more monetary easing
in the world's largest economy, the comments have led to a
steepening of the money market curve.
But analysts say the move may have gone too far given the
bloc's weaker economic outlook relative to the United States.
"Recent comments by some of the ECB members have brought the
exit strategy on the table," Commerzbank rate strategist
Benjamin Schroeder said.
"(But) I think the steepening move has already happened and
I would expect some flattening out of the ECB meeting if there
is no talk about the exit strategy."
Euribor futures fell across the 2013 and 2014 strip
last month, indicating expectations for higher interest rates.
The 2012 contracts remained relatively stable reflecting no
near-term expectations for a change in monetary policy.
The December 2013 Euribor had fallen by some 20
ticks to a 10-week low of 98.81 in the first two weeks of March,
reflecting interest rates were expected to be 20 basis points
higher at the end of next year than they were seen in February.
The contract has since rebounded to trade at 98.99 on Monday
as disappointing euro zone data such as the manufacturing PMI
surveys have tamed the steepening pressure.
Analysts say long-term money market rate expectations could
fall back towards levels seen at the beginning of last month if
President Mario Draghi keeps his neutral stance on the debate.
He has so far avoided to commit to an exit strategy, saying only
that the ECB will take immediate action if the inflation outlook
worsened.
FALLING EURIBOR RATES
ING's head of investment grade debt strategy Padhraic Garvey
also did not expect Draghi to change his tone on Wednesday and
said this would give more momentum to a fall in Euribor rates
"across the curve."
The benchmark three-month Euribor rate fixed
at 0.771 percent from Friday's 0.777 percent, the lowest level
since the late June 2010. Twelve-month rates
dropped by a lower amount to 1.410 percent from 1.416 percent.
Erste Bank fixed income analyst Mildred Hager expected the
three-month Euribor rate to fall to 0.70 percent during this
quarter and remain stable for the rest of her forecast horizon
until March 2013.
No change in the ECB's main refinancing rate was expected in
the foreseeable future and no further liquidity injections were
seen in the near term, Reuters polls showed, leaving any market
reaction dependent on Draghi's post-meeting news conference.
Erste's Hager expected the first hike in the ECB's benchmark
interest rate at the end of the 2014 or the beginning of 2015.
"I don't think there's anything that can be contained in the
... (ECB) statement that could change that," Hager said.
Overnight Eonia forward rates trade within a tiny
0.35-0.37 percent range on the 2012 strip, but gradually rise
above 0.40 percent in 2013, when banks have the option to pay
back some of the cheap ECB loans.