* Spain's banks may be better placed to help sovereign than Italy's

* But funding avenues close as worries mount

* Euribor rates may see upward pressure if crisis escalates

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, April 16 Worries about Spain's ability to meet budget targets are rattling financial markets but its banks may be better placed to help out their sovereign than their Italian counterparts should the debt crisis escalate again.

Spain's government bond yields have risen sharply since Friday after data showed a big jump in Spanish banks' borrowing from the European Central Bank at the second of its three-year cash-providing operation (LTROs) in February.

But JPMorgan, which calculates that Spanish and Italian banks together borrowed around 300 billion euros at the ECB's two three-year tenders, says this is not necessarily bad.

The bank reckons the roughly 90 billion euros of LTRO funds still available to Spanish banks is enough to absorb Spain's 30 billion euro net debt issuance this year as well as the 15 billion euros of maturing debt held by non-domestic investors and half the bank debt due to mature this year.

"The conclusion is that Italy is more vulnerable, especially if non-domestic investors or non-bank domestic investors are unwilling to roll over their maturing debt," said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, European head of JPMorgan's global asset allocation team.

"Spanish banks have enough LTRO funds to absorb both sovereign and their own funding needs until July or August."

Italian banks on the other hand can absorb net government debt issuance of 20 billion euros but the remainder of their LTRO funds would only cover 60 percent of maturing debt held by non-domestic investors and no maturing bank debt.

"The 'war chest' potentially available for Spanish banks to indulge in the carry trade is higher than our initial estimates," Deutsche Bank analysts said, referring to the practice of using money borrowed at low rates to buy higher-yielding assets.

"Domestics may therefore still support the market."

To what degree they would willingly continue to do that - dealers have said much of the demand at auctions this year has come from domestic buyers - is not clear as rising yields on government bonds means potential losses for banks that are holding them.

Those worries, with sovereigns and banks increasingly entwined, mean many investors are reluctant to lend again.

A handful of Spanish and Italian banks regained access to financial markets briefly earlier this year but are finding funding doors slammed shut again, with the fallout spreading to institutions beyond the euro zone's periphery.

Not one euro zone bank has managed to issue debt in April, Societe Generale said.

"The post-LTRO confidence boost and debt issuance flood was focused on the core and Nordic names. It didn't really boost investors' confidence in peripheral names," SG credit strategist Suki Mann said.

"Now it's almost impossible for you to see a peripheral bank come to market this quarter."

SPOT THE STRESS

In another potential stress point for banks, a further escalation of the sovereign debt crisis could also mean that the decline in three-month Euribor rates seen since December begins to reverse.

The spread between the Euribor rate and the equivalent maturity overnight indexed swap (OIS) rate is a measure of perceived counterparty risk, which has widened sharply in times of financial market stress.

But with overnight Eonia rates pinned at rock bottom levels because of the excess cash in the banking system, any spread widening typical of that increasing stress would have to be reflected through higher Euribor rates.

The three-month Euribor rate - the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending - fixed at 0.75 percent on Monday. The rate has fallen from 1.30 percent since the beginning of the year.

Commerzbank strategists see the rate at 0.65 percent at the end of both the second and third quarters with the potential for all times lows in between. However, they added that the ECB's stance on providing banks with unlimited cash would be sufficient to contain large spread moves.