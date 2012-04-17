* Currency basis swaps widen, LIBOR/OIS spread stabilises
* Counterparty risk seen increasing but not to Q4 levels
* Spain to test market sentiment for its debt on Thurs
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, April 17 The cost for banks of swapping
euros into dollars has risen since the beginning of April - the
latest sign that Spain-fuelled stress in euro zone debt markets
is beginning to creep into money markets.
Yields on Spanish 10-year government bonds broke above the
important 6 percent mark this week, with the country's Treasury
poised to test market appetite for its bonds on Thursday.
Strong demand at a Spanish bill auction on Tuesday offered
some respite for peripheral debt in secondary markets but a rise
in short-term borrowing costs underscored the challenges still
facing the highly indebted country.
Its austerity drive risks pushing the euro zone's fourth
largest economy deeper into recession - a plight that could be
exacerbated if yields rise to prohibitive levels.
Such concerns have started to seep through into money
markets as the impact of one trillion euros worth of cheap
European Central Bank funding injected into the financial system
in December and February also start to fade.
The euro/dollar one-year cross currency basis swap
, which widens when lenders charge more for
swapping euro interest payments on an underlying asset into
dollars, was at -59 basis points, not far from -60 bps hit in
the previous session - its widest in around six weeks.
"It's Spain, as simple as that," said a trader, explaining
the move. "What happens when there is a little bit of stress in
the market - and it has been Spain for the last two weeks - (is
that) the cross currency goes up because it's basically harder
to get dollars."
Meanwhile, measures of counterparty risk in the interbank
market have also stabilised since the beginning of April. The
spread between three-month euro Libor rates and overnight
indexed swap rates last stood at 31 bps,
little changed from around 30 bps at the beginning of April.
In March, that same spread fell by more than 20 bps.
"I guess it's a case of how much juice there was to be
extracted from these ECB operations," Simon Smith, chief
economist at FX Pro said.
"It seems to be getting to a stage where most of the juice
has been squeezed out of it and I think that's why we are seeing
a degree of stabilisation and in some sense also some widening,"
he said.
Smith said the risk was for further widening, but it would
be modest and would not reach levels hit in the fourth quarter
of last year, when euro zone debt market stress heightened.
The Libor/OIS spread could nudge back towards 40 basis
points over the next five to six weeks, Smith said. That would
be less than half the levels reached in December of last year.
Smith said the one-year cross currency basis swap could head
towards -70 basis points over the next tree to four weeks - also
still a way off levels of almost -110 bps hit in the fourth
quarter of last year.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)