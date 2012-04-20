* Tentative signs of bank worries grow

* Spain the main concern

* Thoughts of further ECB action premature

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, April 20 As the effects of the European Central Bank's huge three-year liquidity injection wear off and the euro zone debt crisis escalates, funding pressure on banks is intensifying again, although the excess cash should curtail sharp market moves.

Spain has taken centre stage in the region's long-running crisis on concerns over its ability to meet fiscal targets. The health of its banks, which are now stuffed with Spanish government bonds bought with the ECB cash, are also a worry as yields on those bonds have begun to rise, with 10-years testing the 6 percent level.

"Yields have moved against them and we believe that Spanish banks are already losing money rather than getting the positive benefits from the carry trade they hoped for," said RBS rate strategist Simon Peck.

"Though this might not be an immediate concern in terms of 2012 bank bond redemptions, which are likely to be covered by the holding of cash balances with the ECB, we expect markets to focus more on this in the next few weeks."

Data earlier this week showed Spain's banks are also carrying their biggest burden of bad loans since 1994, adding to doubts about whether ailing lenders can survive without outside help.

BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said that was one factor fuelling renewed concerns about European banks.

"Despite the short-term liquidity bonanza, pressure on bank funding returned recently. After easing for a long period, stress on liquidity is rebounding slightly."

Moody's threat of a mass downgrade of European financial institutions is also doing little to help sentiment .

One measure of stress, the iTraxx index of credit default swap prices on bank's senior debt has risen around 75 basis points over the last month to hit its highest levels since mid-January.

And measures of counterparty risk in the interbank market are showing signs of strain with the spread between three-month Euribor rates and overnight indexed swap rates rising to around 40 basis points earlier this week.

"The abundant short-term liquidity cannot prevent spreads from rising at the moment," Jacq said.

"(They) are currently driven by the near-term credit assessment on banks, (which) will remain the driver of OIS/BOR moves over the coming days and weeks."

There are signs that a minority may be beginning to anticipate further action from the ECB, either in terms of liquidity provision or an easing of policy rates, something analysts, however, think unlikely.

The forward Eonia overnight rate based on ECB policy meeting dates in six-months time has fallen to around 32 basis points from 36 basis points at the end of March, according to Commerzbank.

"There is some small speculation the ECB will do something more," said the bank's strategist Benjamin Schroeder.

"It hasn't run very far but even this tentative speculation is quite far-fetched at the moment. I don't think the ECB will change its stance very quickly."

Not only has the ECB proven reluctant to be the euro zone's lender of last resort, the impact of its liquidity operations has been diminishing with short-dated peripheral yields beginning their march higher just a couple of days after the second three-year financing operation (LTRO). The pace of the decline in interbank lending rates has also slowed.

"In many respects the LTRO's have been a confidence exercise, reducing tail risks for the banking system," said RBS' Peck.

"We've seen the decreased marginal impact of the second operation versus the first... What you'd need to see now for things to improve again would be an indefinite commitment to longer-term liquidity provision, which looks very unlikely".