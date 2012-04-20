* Tentative signs of bank worries grow
* Spain the main concern
* Thoughts of further ECB action premature
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, April 20 As the effects of the European
Central Bank's huge three-year liquidity injection wear off and
the euro zone debt crisis escalates, funding pressure on banks
is intensifying again, although the excess cash should curtail
sharp market moves.
Spain has taken centre stage in the region's long-running
crisis on concerns over its ability to meet fiscal targets. The
health of its banks, which are now stuffed with Spanish
government bonds bought with the ECB cash, are also a worry as
yields on those bonds have begun to rise, with 10-years testing
the 6 percent level.
"Yields have moved against them and we believe that Spanish
banks are already losing money rather than getting the positive
benefits from the carry trade they hoped for," said RBS rate
strategist Simon Peck.
"Though this might not be an immediate concern in terms of
2012 bank bond redemptions, which are likely to be covered by
the holding of cash balances with the ECB, we expect markets to
focus more on this in the next few weeks."
Data earlier this week showed Spain's banks are also
carrying their biggest burden of bad loans since 1994, adding to
doubts about whether ailing lenders can survive without outside
help.
BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said that was one
factor fuelling renewed concerns about European banks.
"Despite the short-term liquidity bonanza, pressure on bank
funding returned recently. After easing for a long period,
stress on liquidity is rebounding slightly."
Moody's threat of a mass downgrade of European financial
institutions is also doing little to help sentiment
.
One measure of stress, the iTraxx index of credit default
swap prices on bank's senior debt has risen around
75 basis points over the last month to hit its highest levels
since mid-January.
And measures of counterparty risk in the interbank market
are showing signs of strain with the spread between three-month
Euribor rates and overnight indexed swap rates
rising to around 40 basis points earlier this week.
"The abundant short-term liquidity cannot prevent spreads
from rising at the moment," Jacq said.
"(They) are currently driven by the near-term credit
assessment on banks, (which) will remain the driver of OIS/BOR
moves over the coming days and weeks."
There are signs that a minority may be beginning to
anticipate further action from the ECB, either in terms of
liquidity provision or an easing of policy rates, something
analysts, however, think unlikely.
The forward Eonia overnight rate based on ECB policy meeting
dates in six-months time has fallen to around 32 basis points
from 36 basis points at the end of March, according to
Commerzbank.
"There is some small speculation the ECB will do something
more," said the bank's strategist Benjamin Schroeder.
"It hasn't run very far but even this tentative speculation
is quite far-fetched at the moment. I don't think the ECB will
change its stance very quickly."
Not only has the ECB proven reluctant to be the euro zone's
lender of last resort, the impact of its liquidity operations
has been diminishing with short-dated peripheral yields
beginning their march higher just a couple of days after the
second three-year financing operation (LTRO). The pace of the
decline in interbank lending rates has also slowed.
"In many respects the LTRO's have been a confidence
exercise, reducing tail risks for the banking system," said RBS'
Peck.
"We've seen the decreased marginal impact of the second
operation versus the first... What you'd need to see now for
things to improve again would be an indefinite commitment to
longer-term liquidity provision, which looks very unlikely".