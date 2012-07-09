* ECB deposit rate cut may spark money market fund outflows
* May hurt repo market volumes due to low rates
* Higher-yielding non-periphery paper to benefit
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 9 The European Central Bank's cut
in interest rates to record lows last week may accelerate
outflows from euro zone money market funds and may -- contrary
to design -- make banks even more reluctant to lend to each
other than before.
The ECB cut its deposit facility rate, which banks use to
park money with the central bank overnight, to zero and its key
refinancing rate to 0.75 percent on Thursday, in a bid to push
banks to lend more to businesses.
In theory, lower interest rates should increase demand for
loans in interbank market and boost the banks' appetite to lend
to the real economy as a result of easier access to funds.
But uncertainty surrounding the euro zone debt crisis is
breaking this chain. Most banks are unwilling to lend to each
other or to businesses as they fear an intensification of the
crisis could create massive damage to the financial sector.
And the few banks that were still willing to lend in
interbank markets before the ECB move may stop doing so in the
future as rates around the zero mark mean returns may not be
enough to cover the transaction costs.
The same goes for the money market fund industry, which is
not earning enough interest on its cash.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, BlackRock Inc, which is
the world's largest money manager, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, have restricted investor access to European money market
funds in the wake of the ECB's moves.
"Euro zone money market funds will likely see further
outflows. The move to zero (in the ECB's deposit facility rate)
is another blow for the money market fund industry," said
Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, managing director of the global asset
allocation and alternative investments at JPMorgan.
He said it was almost impossible to estimate the potential
damage, but pointed to cumulative outflows of 34 percent in U.S.
money market funds since 2008 as an indicative figure.
"From mid-2008, euro zone money market funds shrank from 1.3
to 1 trillion euros. If the experience of U.S. funds is any
indication ... then euro zone money funds could see outflows of
another 150 billion euros."
Bond funds will likely be the main beneficiaries of these
outflows, he said, with higher-yielding corporate and sovereign
paper outside the euro zone's periphery, such as Belgian and
French short-term debt, likely to see the most inflows.
Belgian bonds outperformed other euro zone paper on Monday,
especially shorter-term debt.
PENALISED FOR LENDING
It is still too early to gauge the full impact of the ECB's
rate cut, but analysts expect it to hit volumes in the most
active sector of the euro zone interbank markets - the repo
transactions, in which investors raise cash backed by
collateral, usually government debt.
The rates to borrow cash using a basket of top-rated German
general collateral were in single-digit negative territory
across different maturities on Monday, traders said.
This means those who are asking for German collateral to
lend are being penalised for doing so. Given the low confidence
government debt issued by countries which are the forefront of
the crisis, such as Italy or Spain, it is likely that they will
hold on to cash rather than accept lower-rated collateral.
"The danger is that liquidity in repo markets will wane,"
said Benjamin Schroeder, rate strategist at Commerzbank.
Some funds are still willing to brave the ever-lower rates
environment, however.
"I'm quite happy to hear that some of our competitors are
closing their fund for new investors because we are building up
our AUM (assets under management)," said Gerard Moerman, head of
rates and money markets at Aegon.
"Money held with the ECB doesn't return anything anymore so
one can decide to put the money into a money market fund ... and
ours is open," said Moerman, whose 150 billion money market fund
is currently returning 0.85 percent.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)