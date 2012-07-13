* Money markets tackle unchartered waters
LONDON, July 13 The implementation of the
European Central Bank's zero percent deposit rate this week has
pushed money markets into uncharted territory, forcing many to
accept negative returns while seemingly doing little to spur
bank lending.
T-bill yields and repo rates are below zero for the euro
zone's more-trusted "core" countries and they are falling even
for Spain and Italy - despite the euro zone debt crisis
appearing no closer to being resolved. Bank-to-bank Euribor
lending rates are in freefall.
The ECB last week cut its main refinancing rate to 0.75
percent and its overnight deposit rate - which is paid to banks
that park cash in the central bank's deposit account - to zero.
The changes came into force with the start of the new
maintenance period on Wednesday but JPMorgan Chase & Co,
BlackRock Inc, which is the world's largest money
manager, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc had already
restricted investor access to European money market funds
.
Commerzbank strategist Christoph Rieger described the move
to zero or negative rates as "a small step for the ECB but a
giant leap for money markets".
"While some investors will likely still be willing to pay a
price for safe investments, others will either be keen to exit
the euro or should grudgingly revise their credit and duration
limits... in an attempt to preserve the nominal value of their
investments," he said in a note.
While banks are now not making any cash from the ECB,
analysts are sceptical that they will increase lending to the
wider economy in response. But there is some suggestion that
banks may be seeking even modest returns by buying more
sovereign debt - which could potentially ease euro zone
policymakers' headaches somewhat on that front.
Tradeweb quotes one-month T-bill yields for Germany, France,
Holland and Belgium at close to zero or below, while Spanish
yields have fallen to 0.90 percent from around
1.5 percent ahead of the ECB meeting.
Similarly, secured lending rates in the repo market - where
banks commonly use government bonds as collateral to raise
funding - have collapsed.
General collateral repo rates, which are paid to borrow funds
against a basket of government bonds, are negative for the core
countries and falling in Spain and particularly Italy. An
Italian bond auction on Friday saw good demand despite a ratings
cut earlier in the day.
"Italy appears to have been a major beneficiary of the
search for yield," said ICAP economist Don Smith, referring to
the repo market.
"Bid interest in this market has surged in the last two days
and repo rates have correspondingly dropped...(jibing) with the
previous rising trend set against a backdrop of elevated lending
concerns."
NO INCENTIVE
With no incentive for banks to deposit money at the ECB
overnight, cash is being hoarded in institutions' current
accounts, central bank data showed this week.
While it is impossible to tell how much money may be being
used to buy shorter-dated government bonds from the figures,
there is only anecdotal evidence from market players.
However, Smith says reports from Brokertec's euro government
bond platform suggest a "scramble" for short-dated Austrian,
Belgian, French and Dutch debt.
But without cash filtering through to the broader economy,
the ECB may be pressed into cutting interest rates further,
adding to the pressure on yields.
Klaas Knot, one of the central bank's Governing Council
members on Thursday signalled ECB policymakers could act again,
holding out the possibility that the deposit rate could be cut
below zero - something the Danish central bank did last week
.
"Because the amount of cash at the ECB hasn't really
reduced, the market is left to speculate that sentiment hasn't
changed and maybe the ECB should do something about it. That's
what the market is weighing up for the moment," said Credit
Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.