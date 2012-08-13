LONDON Aug 13 A fresh injection of long-term
ECB loans into the banking system could worsen a shortage of
Spanish government bonds in the repo market, further squeezing a
source of short-term funds for Spain's banks.
Traders said a distortion of prices in the Spanish repo
market that followed a 1 trillion euro flood of three-year
European Central Bank loans in December and February could be
exacerbated if the bank repeated the operation.
Spanish government bonds have been in short supply in the
repo market, where banks commonly use them as collateral to
raise funds, since domestic banks parked them at the ECB in
return for cash -- particularly the three-year loans.
This prompted investors who need the bonds because of their
own short positions to pay a premium for the paper.
In a normal repo operation, the party needing the cash would
pay the premium but in the distorted Spanish market, it is the
other way round.
"In Spain there're a lot of short positions in the
market...and we're seeing the repo levels around -3 or -4
percent," a repo market trader said.
A negative number means the borrower is effectively being
paid to take the lender's cash.
"As soon as the repo market gets to be like that, it stops
functioning effectively and that has a knock-on effect in the
cash market because you can't provide liquidity to clients," the
trader said.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the ECB
would discuss loosening its collateral rules further in
September and could repeat other measures such as its long-term
cheap loans, known as LTROs.
"Perversely if another LTRO came in and there was a big
take-up by Spanish banks and they put Spanish bonds in, the repo
market could get worse," another trader said.
"This is contributing to the decline of the cash market
because you need the repo to oil the wheels in the cash market."
Banks can repay the ECB's initial three-year loans after 12
months, but as the three-year-old sovereign debt crisis rumbles
on with Spain now on the front line, analysts expected reliance
by peripheral banks on the central bank to remain high.
Spanish banks' reliance on ECB loans has increased in recent
months as it has for Italian banks. But unlike Spain, the
Italian repo market is still functioning normally, supported by
the deeper liquidity in the country's debt market.
Uncertainty over how efficient promised ECB intervention in
bond markets would be in lowering Spanish and Italian borrowing
costs, as well as over final details of a bailout of Spanish
banks of up to 100 billion euros agreed with the European Union
last month, was also keeping repo investors on edge.
"On the whole the repo market in Spain has deteriorated much
faster with the Spanish markets under pressure. You need the
sovereign market to be more liquid," said Elaine Lin, a
strategist at Morgan Stanley.
"Immediate improvement is unlikely for the Spanish sovereign
or the banking sector given their close link and the capital
injection (for banks) is not going to start until October."