* Spanish banks' borrowing from ECB hits record high
* LCH. Clearnet raises repo margins, adds to funding squeeze
* Italian banks faring better, but still pressured
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Aug 14 An increase in the cost of
raising funds using Spanish government bonds as collateral is
likely to make the country's banks even more reliant on the ECB
for cash, even as such borrowing hit a record high last month.
The problems facing Spanish banks -- struggling with losses
from a collapse of the real estate sector -- were highlighted by
European Central Bank data on Tuesday showing they borrowed 400
billion euros in July, up 10 percent on June.
Shut out of interbank funding markets and with deposits
falling steadily this year, there are few funding options left
for Spanish banks other than the ECB. Their total borrowing from
the ECB is around three times higher than at the start of 2012.
Clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA said late on Monday it would
raise the extra deposit it requires for trading some Spanish and
Italian bonds in the repo (repurchase) market, where the bonds
are used as collateral to borrow funds.
"It's just driving Spanish banks further into the arms of
the ECB," said Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
According to ECB data, the outstanding amount of repo
transactions through central counterparty clearers such as LCH
by Spanish banks was 46.3 billion euros at the end of June, more
than 20 billion euros less than at the beginning of the year.
LCH.Clearnet raised the margins on trades using Spanish
bonds with a maturity of 0.75 - 3.25 years by as much as 1.4
percentage points and upped the cost of using 10-15 year bonds.
It also raised the margin required to use Italian bonds with
a maturity of 3.25-7 years. The largest increase was just over
half a percentage point.
"As banks are used to investing mainly in short-duration
paper, it is likely the LCH decision will have more impact on
Spanish banks than Italian banks," Barclays Capital rate
strategist Giuseppe Maraffino said in a note.
Italian banks' outstanding repo transactions via central
counterparties has risen throughout 2012 to stand at 113 billion
euros, the second highest level since mid-2010, demonstrating
their greater access to the market.
"Italian banks are having less problems funding themselves,"
said Rabobank's Graham-Taylor. "In Italy the problem is the
sovereign so the banks have more market access than in Spain
where the problem is the banks."
Nonetheless, Italian banks' borrowing from the ECB has
risen almost 75 billion euros this year.