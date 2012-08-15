* 3-month euro/$ cross currency basis swap tightest in a year

* Better euro zone, U.S. data curbs appetite for dollars

* ECB intervention bets also help, but sentiment fragile

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 15 A barometer of dollar funding risk reached its best levels in a year on Wednesday and was likely to improve further in the near term on perceptions of a brighter global economic outlook and a slowdown in the pace of the euro zone debt crisis.

Stronger-than-expected French and German economic output data and U.S. retail sales on Tuesday improved appetite for riskier assets.

The dollar rose against major currencies on bets that the improved data would make the Federal Reserve less willing to print more greenbacks. But rising U.S. bond yields show dollar demand purely for the purpose of holding a safe-haven currency has decreased, and that is also reflected in some sectors of money markets.

Also, the European Central Bank's signal that it may resume purchases of government bonds if certain conditions were met has helped at least temporarily to ease worries over banks' holdings of high-yielding Spanish and Italian debt.

As a result, the three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap, which shows the rate charged when swapping euro interest rate payments on an underlying asset into dollars, narrowed to minus 37.50 basis points, its tightest since late July 2011.

The measure, which widens in times of stress when dollars are harder to find, traded as wide as minus 167.50 in November last year at the height of a previous wave in the euro zone crisis before massive ECB cash injections cooled the situation.

"This narrowing is ... due to the potential stepping up of the policy response within Europe, particularly led by the ECB," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

"The market hopes that policy initiatives are likely to be forthcoming following ... indications that they (the ECB) are willing to provide further assistance if required."

Euro/dollar FX basis swaps could narrow further in the next few weeks, but "not dramatically," Stannard said.

The trend could well reverse if the anti-crisis plan proposed by the ECB fails to materialise by the end of September or at least to look like a credible future backstop to the euro zone crisis.

For now, markets see risks in the ECB's pre-condition that troubled countries need to ask for aid from euro zone rescue funds as this raises the possibility that the debt crisis in Spain may have to get worse before Madrid considers such a move.

Also, there are question marks regarding the euro zone's future permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, which needs a green light from the German Constitutional Court on Sept. 12.

All those doubts have already made investors in government bond markets cautious, with short-term Spanish and Italian debt giving back some of the gains made after the last ECB policy meeting.

FX basis swaps have moved in much tighter ranges than have bond markets, but this may also be a function of constantly low market volumes.

"It (the FX basis market) is now moving towards more normal levels following the stresses we've seen in the fourth quarter of last year, but not many people are trading it anymore," said Chris Walker, a currency strategist with UBS.

He said the ECB's unlimited dollar tenders and the introduction of swap lines between the world's major central banks have contributed decisively both to the tightening and the drop in volumes in the FX basis swaps market.

On Wednesday, the ECB allotted $4.491 billion in 84-day loans to banks and $9.256 billion in seven-day loans. The amounts were broadly in line with those seen in previous tenders.