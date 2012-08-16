LONDON Aug 16 Euro zone interbank lending rates
have fallen far below their U.S. equivalent on expectations that
the European Central Bank will ease monetary policy further,
drawing closer to the Federal Reserve's near-zero rate policy.
Three-month Euribor rates have hit record lows on a regular
basis since the last monetary policy meeting when ECB chief
Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers discussed the
possibility of cutting rates at their August meeting but had
decided it was not the time.
Given U.S. rates are already near zero, further monetary
easing in the world's largest economy should come in the form of
non-standard measures - probably more "quantitative easing"
through central bank bond-buying - explaining the growing
difference between euro and dollar interbank rates, analysts
said.
"The divergence between the two ... is mainly due to
different monetary policy expectation between the euro zone and
the U.S., with markets still pricing the possibility of further
policy rate cuts in the euro zone," Giuseppe Maraffino, fixed
income strategist at Barclays said.
"The market is now pricing a high probability of a refi rate
cut in the euro zone and also some chance of a deposit facility
(rate) in negative territory."
Three month euro Libor rates were little changed
on Thursday at 21 basis points, half their dollar equivalent
at 43 basis points.
The three-month Euribor rates, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.339
percent from 0.341 percent on Wednesday.
The ECB is expected to cut its refinancing rate by another
25 basis points to 0.5 percent in September, according to a
Reuters poll of economists.
Eonia forwards suggested the market expected
overnight rates to fall further from current levels, to a trough
of 0.068-0.018 percent in November from 0.11 percent currently.
Given that the deposit rate - currently at zero - serves as
a floor for overnight Eonia rates, analysts said this suggested
the market was pricing in some possibility of negative deposit
rates.
ECONOMIC STRESS
While the euro zone economy contracted 0.2 percent in the
second quarter and was seen slipping back into recession, recent
U.S. data has suggested economic growth might pick up in the
second half of the year.
Still, the data still pointed to lacklustre growth in the
U.S. economy, fueling the view that more Federal Reserve
stimulus may be in the offing, although perhaps not as soon as
next month.
The expectations for ECB action - be it through lower
interest rates or some other non-standard measure - was high
after strong comments from its president Mario Draghi that the
bank would do what was necessary to preserve the euro.
Although pledges for bond-purchases would be subject to
countries asking euro zone rescue funds for aid first - and
therefore highly political - the ECB could also resort to
measures such as providing more cheap funding or easing
collateral rules further, analysts said.
Poll respondents were split on the likelihood of further
long-term refinancing operations like those ECB conducted in
December and February, essentially hosing the markets down with
over one trillion euros of three-year cash.
"There is a very strong chance of easing, which instrument
they use is still open to question," Ciaran O'Hagan, strategist
at Societe Generale.