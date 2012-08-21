LONDON Aug 21 Bank-to-bank lending rates hit
new record lows on Tuesday on persistent expectations for
further monetary easing b y the European Central Bank as early as
September, but the pace of their decline slowed.
Three-month Euribor rates have hit all-time lows on a
regular basis since the ECB's monetary policy meeting this month
when chief Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers discussed
cutting rates but decided to keep them on hold.
With the euro zone on the brink of recession and the debt
crisis still unresolved, a recent Reuters poll forecast the ECB
would reduce interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.50 percent
at its next meeting on Sept. 6.
Lower interest rates, however, are not expected to do much
to jump-start a flailing economy - given how low bond yields are
already. Market players will be focusing on what Draghi says at
his Sept. 6 press conference amid expectations the bank will
soon unveil a plan to curb Italian and Spanish borrowing costs.
"The market will be disappointed if the ECB does not act,
does not buy bonds in the market in September," Alessandro
Giansanti, strategist at ING, said.
"What will be important will be the size (of any
intervention), which part of the curve. If it is only going to
buy in the short end, who will be buying in the long end? Maybe
the EFSF (euro zone rescue fund), how will the EFSF will be
financed?"
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.318
percent from 0.325 percent on Monday.
It has become increasingly difficult to use Euribors to
gauge interest rate expectations given the artificially high
amount of liquidity out there, but Giansanti said Euribor
futures were fully pricing in a 25 basis point rate cut next
month.
The pace of the decline in the three-month Euribor rate has
slowed, however. Barclays analysts, in a research note, said
that the rate had dipped by 0.38 basis points per day on average
compared to 0.44 bps and 0.8 bps in previous weeks.
Simon Peck, strategist at RBS saw the three-month Euribor
rate stabilizing at around 0.28 percent ahead of the ECB meeting
in early September.
"A lot of the move has come on the original headlines, and I
think it makes sense that we will see a plateau as we go forward
from here," Peck said.
FAVOURABLE BACKDROP
Expectations have been high since Draghi's recent pledge to
do what was necessary to preserve the euro and his indication
that the ECB could resume its bond-buying programme on condition
that governments request aid from euro zone rescue funds first.
His comments that any bond-buying would be focused on
short-dated paper has helped to support the front-end of Spanish
and Italian yield curves and provided a favourable backdrop to a
sale of 12- and 18- month T-bills on Tuesday.
The Treasury in Madrid sold 4.5 billion euros ($5.6 billion)
of the paper at significantly lower yields than last month, but
at above 3 percent, borrowing costs remained punishingly high.
One-year Spanish yields were down 15 basis points at 3.2
percent and the equivalent Italian yield shed 6.7
bps to 2.4 percent in the secondary market.
Any sell-off is only likely to make that part of the curve
more attractive, the Barclays analysts said.
"If the situation improves and Italy and Spain are able to
rebuild market credibility without further intervention, we
would expect the front end to rally from its current cheap
level," they said.
"If tensions increase and force Spain and/or Italy to
require a formal EFSF/ESM intervention, the front end should
eventually benefit from ECB buying."