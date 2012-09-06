LONDON, Sept 6 Money markets are still pricing
in another ECB interest rate cut this year even though
expectations have been scaled back slightly after the bank's
chief provided few clues on future monetary policy.
The European Central Bank's meeting was dominated by the
launch of a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme
to bring down the borrowing costs of struggling euro zone
sovereigns, with official interest rates taking a back seat.
The ECB left the refinancing rate steady at 0.75 percent and
Mario Draghi said the Governing Council had discussed rates but
"the decision was that it was not the right time" to move them.
While the euro zone economy would probably contract more
than previously expected this year, according to new staff
forecasts, the central bank also raised its inflation outlook
for 2012/2013, giving markets no clear steer on future rate
policy intentions.
"The Euribor strip has fallen in terms of price which is the
market paring back expectations of an additional rate cut,"
Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank said.
"Growth is looking more sluggish but inflation is looking a
bit stickier, I think that is potentially informing some of that
paring back of interest rate cut expectations."
Economists had been split on whether the ECB would cut rates
going into the meeting, according to a Reuters poll.
Euribor futures between September and December 2012
contracts were down between 1 to 2.5 basis points compared with
a 1 to 1.5 basis point fall before the meeting.
Further out on the curve between June and December 2016
contracts, Euribor futures were down between 10.5 and 12 basis
points, compared to a fall of 6-9 bps before.
"On the Euribor side, which is more affected by refinancing
rate cuts, I think the market is also undecided. That's why if
we look at expiries into 2013 they only moved by 1 to 2 basis
points," Max Leung, rate strategist, at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch said.
He said the long end of the Euribor curve had sold off by
more but "that's probably because we have long-ends, like the
German 10-year, selling off as well, so it is a general curve
steepening."
Ten-year German government bond yields were
last up 10 basis points at 1.52 percent and 30-year yields
were 12 bps firmer at 2.36 percent.
UNCONVENTIONAL MEASURES
Attesting to the growing scope of the ECB's role in trying
to resolve the crisis, the focus of the ECB monetary policy
meeting was on the details of the bond-buying plan the central
bank would conduct to bring down the borrowing costs of
struggling sovereigns.
The scheme would focus on bonds maturing within three years
and was strictly within the ECB's mandate, Draghi said.
The plan, which remains conditional on sovereigns seeking
formal help, fueled a rally in Spanish sovereign bonds and a
sell-off in German Bunds.
"The fact that the ECB has been quite aggressive on the
non-standard policy front, and in so much as it hopes that will
draw a line under the crisis, that it also reduces the
imperative to provide stimulus through conventional channels i.e
interest rates," McGuire added.
There was no mention of the deposit rate, which was taken to
zero at the last policy meeting, during Draghi's press
conference.
Overnight Eonia rates are currently around 0.10
percent and some analysts say the fact that Eonia forwards show
them falling as far as 0.07-0.02 percent in January is evidence
that the market is still pricing in some chance of their being
cut into negative territory.
"The market continues to price in the possibility of another
25 basis point refi rate cut going forward and, to a lesser
extent, some possibility of a cut in the deposit rate," a
strategist at a bank in London. "But it's also true that this
likelihood is lower than it was before the meeting, especially
for the expectations on the depo rate."