LONDON, Sept 7 Euro zone money markets still see
a slim chance the European Central Bank could cut its deposit
rate below zero in coming months but such moves could be
overdone given doubts over its efficacy in spurring interbank
lending.
The ECB left its refinancing rate and the interest it pays
banks for using its overnight deposit facility unchanged at 0.75
and zero percent respectively at its policy meeting on Thursday
as it prepared to embark on a new bond buying scheme aimed at
tackling the euro zone debt crisis.
This led markets to slightly scale back expectations of when
they expect the ECB to further cut rates.
Forward euro overnight Eonia rates, the best
gauge for money market expectations of future moves in the ECB's
overnight deposit facility rate, are trading as low as 4 basis
points for January. This indicated a 25 percent chance of a cut
to sub-zero in the deposit rate by the beginning of next year,
according to BNP Paribas calculations.
A negative deposit facility rate implies a penalty that the
ECB would charge banks for parking their cash safely at the
central bank instead of lending to each other or to businesses
in the real economy.
Analysts said such an unprecedented step now looked unlikely
as the ECB still needed to assess the impact of a zero deposit
rate which has come under criticism as the non-existent returns
have led some big U.S. money managers to restrict access to
European money market funds.
"The ECB itself still hasn't seen the full implications of
having a zero depo rate ... so I'm cautious and the market
should not run ahead of itself to price in a negative rate," BNP
Paribas Matteo Regesta said.
"The risk of impairing to a serious degree the money market
by putting the depo into negative territory and squeezing
further money market funds will probably lead the ECB to leave
the depo rate at zero. I don't see any benefit to putting the
rate below zero."
FRAGMENTED MARKET
The move by the ECB to stop paying interest on banks'
deposits has prompted them to make stronger use of the current
account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
A total of 342 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight, latest data showed, down from levels above
800 billion seen before the bank cut the rate to zero in July.
Banks' current account deposits at the ECB stood at 535 billion.
"The problem you have in the interbank market is one of
fragmentation and while the ECB's bond purchase plan could help
in stabilising markets, it may take a while and more than that
for banks to rebuild confidence in each other," a money market
strategist said.
Commerzbank analysts said the inversion of the forward EONIA
curve, where the rates are at their lowest at 4 bps in
January/February while flirting around 6-7 bps in the rest of
the 2012 strip appeared exaggerated as they still consider a
negative depo rate a remote possibility.
"At these levels, however, the favourable risk-reward in
paying EONIA forwards we suggested before is diminishing," they
said in a note.