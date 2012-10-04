* ECB keeps rates on hold, no discussion of easing
* Analysts still expect one more cut
* Markets not fully pricing low rates for a long time
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 4 Euro zone money markets were
stable on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept interest
rates on hold, giving no clue when, or if, it may ease them
further, although many analysts still expect such a move.
The ECB held its main refinancing rate at 0.75 percent and
left the rate it pays banks to deposit cash over night - a key
factor in calculating the rates at which cash is lent to the
wider economy - at zero percent as expected.
However, President Mario Draghi said rate cuts had not been
discussed at all this month.
"It's looking less likely we'll get a cut next month," said
Credit Agricole's global head of interest rate strategy David
Keeble.
"We're not ruling out a cut, we expect it to come at some
point, but they're dragging their feet."
The ECB can cut either the deposit rate or the refinancing
rate or both. It has typically maintained a fixed corridor
between the two rates but in order to continue this, any further
refi rate cut would have to be accompanied by an unprecedented
fall in the deposit rate to negative territory.
Market pricing based on forward overnight swap rates
and presuming a constant relationship between
these and the deposit rate shows that the expectation of a cut
in the deposit rate this year remains minimal.
"The deposit rate remains the underlying driver for
short-term interest rates and the macro economic impact of
changing the refi rate alone is not obvious," said RBS rate
strategist Simon Peck.
However, economists polled by Reuters last week expect the
ECB to cut the refinancing rate to 0.5 percent in the fourth
quarter of the year, then remain on hold through 2013.
"Looking at the global backdrop there still remains the
justification at some point on the horizon for a rate cut," RBS'
Peck said. "With the focus currently on the OMT programme this
may turn into a story for early 2013," he added, referring to
the ECB's Outright Monetary Transaction bond-buying programme.
The Eonia overnight rate is currently at 8.5 basis points
. It is seen at 7 basis points in December and only
marginally lower through the first half of next year. If a
deposit rate cut to minus 25 basis points were being priced in,
forward Eonia would likely fall further.
And without further changes to the ECB's remuneration
system, having a negative deposit rate may not encourage banks
to lend more: banks could continue to leave excess cash in their
current accounts at the central bank - which pays no interest -
rather than lend it to each other or the wider economy.
An ECB survey released last week showed that conditions
worsened in euro zone money markets in the second quarter of
2012 with liquidity and lending falling, while
lending to the firms and households remains moribund
.
LOWER FOR LONGER
What markets may not be pricing in fully however, is for how
long rates may stay at very low levels.
Deutsche Bank notes that the front end of the euro yield
curve is steeper than both its sterling and dollar counterparts,
implying a "faster normalisation period".
For example, Eurodollar futures show an implied rate
at the end of 2014 around 20 basis points higher than currently,
while the Euribor equivalent shows implied rates around
35 basis points higher.
The bank recommends buying December 2014 Euribor contracts
and selling equivalent maturity Eurodollar contracts to take
advantage of any flattening in the Euribor curve as lower rates
for longer are priced in.
Similarly, RBS recommends betting that the one-year Eonia
rate in one year's time will fall. That rate is currently at 18
basis points and the bank has a target of 8 basis points.