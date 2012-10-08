LONDON Oct 8 British money markets may be
pricing in too high a chance of an interest rate cut in coming
months with the Bank of England (BoE) expected to prefer other
easing tools such as expanding its asset purchase programme.
Forward overnight Sonia (sterling overnight interbank
average) rates show markets pricing in around a 60 percent
chance of a rate cut by next March, even though BoE Governor
Mervyn King has said such a move would damage some financial
institutions and thus be counter-productive.
The exaggerated expectations implied by current forward
Sonia levels mean that these very short-term interest rates -
which form the basis of lending costs to the wider economy - may
rise.
"It's difficult to justify why so much is priced in
given that the macroeconomic impact of a 25 basis point cut may
well be very small...so the easing bias has to remain towards
conventional Gilt purchases," RBS rate strategist Simon Peck
said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE to expand its
quantitative easing (QE) programme by 50 billion pounds ($81
billion)in November.
"We're confident that more QE will come. Conviction for it
coming in November remains high," Peck said.
"Obviously, there is the risk of a pause but even if there
is, we still expect to get another 50 billion pounds."
That would take total asset purchases to 425 billion pounds.
Deutsche Bank used a model based on the 5-10 year portion of
the gilt yield curve, taking into account other factors
including inflation, fiscal deficits and QE flow, and said it
showed the curve slope is too flat, implying another round of
asset puchases is largely factored in.
"In our view, (another 50 billion pounds of QE) is far less
obvious, with the FLS still to yet to take full effect, and
growing concerns over inflation risks," the bank's strategists
said in a note.
FLS refers to the BoE's Funding for Lending Scheme which
opened at the start of August and offers banks cheap finance if
they increase lending to households and businesses.
With so much already priced in, Deutsche Bank recommends
maintaining a short position in gilts, among other trades, as
well as betting on a widening in the spread between sterling
Libor and overnight interest swap rates (OIS) - currently at its
tightest in over a year - versus the equivalent dollar spread.
RBS suggests moderating "overdone" interest rate cut
expectations by betting on a flattening of the money market
curve by paying the February Sonia overnight rate and receiving
payments from the August 2013 overnight rate.