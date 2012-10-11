LONDON Oct 11 The cost of borrowing cash using
Spanish government bonds as collateral was little changed on
Thursday as the prospect of European Central Bank debt purchases
offset the impact of a downgrade in Spain's rating.
Standard & Poor's cut the country's rating to BBB-minus,
with a negative outlook, just one notch above non-investment
grade and in line with fellow agency Moody's, which is expected
to conclude its own rating review this month.
Usually, when debt is downgraded, rates in repo markets -
where bonds are used as collateral to borrow cash - go up. That
is because the price of the bond falls and the value of the
collateral is perceived as having depreciated.
However, the likelihood that Spain will eventually ask for a
bailout kept markets stable. An aid request would activate the
European Central Bank's unlimited bond buying programme and
protect the value of the bonds - at least for a while.
Also, lending terms in Spanish repo markets rarely go beyond
one week as lenders are reluctant to offer cash to banks that
have been severely hit by a property bust. Short-term lending
rates are less sensitive to the value of collateral than
longer-dated rates.
"The rates which people are actually lending at have not
changed much, it only brings it in line with Moody's ... and the
market is much more focused on whether they're going to ask for
a bailout or not," one repo trader said.
The one-week repo rate for trades using Spanish bonds as
collateral was unchanged at 0.15-0.16 percent, according to
traders. In secondary bond markets, 10-year Spanish yields
rose as high as 5.96 percent early in the session
as an immediate reaction to the downgrade before pulling back to
5.78 percent, below Wednesday's levels.
A well-bid Italian debt auction also helped increase
investors' appetite to take risks.
"Repo rates didn't move because in the short-term risk
(sentiment) is still on and the Italian auction was fine," said
Matteo Regesta, rate strategist at BNP Paribas.
He said a Moody's downgrade may have a stronger impact on
the repo market as it will bring the rating of the bonds into
"junk" territory.
If repo rates rise, Spanish banks' dependency on cash from
the ECB could increase. Data from Bank of Spain showed Spanish
banks borrowed 400 billion euros from the ECB in September, down
from 412 billion euros in August.
"This is the effect of the 'Draghi' put," said Commerzbank
rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder, referring to ECB President
Mario Draghi's pledge that the ECB would buy bonds of troubled
countries if they seek assistance.
"But when they activate it ... the (availability of bonds
as) collateral will actually be getting scarcer," he said,
adding that volumes in repo markets would suffer as a result and
banks may have to rely on ECB liquidity even more.