LONDON Jan 17 Short-term money market rates, which reflect banks' borrowing costs, rose to their highest level since July on Thursday, as anticipation built ahead of the first repayments of the ECB's three-year LTRO loans.

Next Friday the ECB will publish how much of the 1 trillion euros it dumped on the banking system at the end of 2011 and early 2012 will be paid back by banks when they get the first opportunity to return the money on Jan. 30.

The central bank has also recently cooled expectations of another interest rate cut and the two factors have triggered the first major spike in money market rates since the ECB flooded the banking system with its ultra-cheap cash.

Suggestions that banks may also have to provide more detail on the collateral they exchange for cash at the ECB, something which could ultimately restrict banks' usage of the cheap loans, added to the upward momentum.

It is something the ECB has already done with hard-to-value asset backed securities and comes as the central bank looks to get a better feel for the risk it is taking when it lends potentially unlimited amounts to banks.

The one-year Eonia rate hit a peak of 0.17 percent on Thursday, its highest since early July and up around 5 basis points on the day.

The rise in fixed-term Eonia contracts, which lock in an overnight borrowing rate over longer periods, indicates that tighter liquidity conditions could force up short-term lending costs going forward.

"The market is worried about the impact that the first large repayment of the three-year LTRO could have on the (Eonia) fixings," Alessandro Tentori, head of global rates strategy at Citigroup.

"Even though this might seem like a low probability event the repercussions on the market would be so big that people prefer to be short on balance... it's primarily a liquidity concern."

The ECB's so-called long-term refinancing operations, or LTROs, were a key move by the bank's President Mario Draghi to prevent a debt crisis spreading across the financial system.

Reuters calculations show there is currently around 630 billion euros of "excess liquidity" sitting at euro zone banks.

The markets moves show an effort to hedge against the risk of change in actual rates, but analysts say the daily fixings usually only start to move once liquidity drops below 200 billion.

"The impact on Eonia will depend on the reduction in excess liquidity. Given the non-linear relationship, it is likely that a repayment of more than 400 billion euros is needed to move the spot level significantly," Deutsche Bank strategists said in a note to clients.

BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and Santander are among a growing number of banks wanting to repay the emergency loans to distinguish themselves from weaker rivals. (editing by Ron Askew)