* Money market curve flat, short-term rates to stay low
* Slow ECB loan repayments limit liquidity drain fears
* Italy election turmoil raising ECB rate cut speculation
By William James
LONDON, March 1 Money market traders are pricing
in low short-term rates for the foreseeable future as some banks
look set to hang on to large cash buffers and Italy's political
crisis emerges as a possible trigger for official rate cuts.
The money market rate curve, which predicts the path of
overnight interbank borrowing costs over the coming months and
years, is at its flattest since early January and short-term
rates are now seen steady for at least the next 12 months.
The curve has flattened dramatically over the last month as
the market winds back expectations that banks would start
repaying huge amounts of ECB emergency loans two years ahead of
schedule.
An indecisive election in Italy, trapping the euro zone's
third largest economy in months of uncertainty, has prompted
some to see a higher probability of a rate cut from the European
Central Bank, keeping interbank borrowing costs pinned low.
The ECB announced 12.5 billion euros ($16.3 billion) of
repayments on Friday, above the Reuters consensus of 8 billion,
but not enough to convince market participants that money was
going to become scarce enough to drive borrowing costs higher
any time soon.
Reuters data showed a current surplus of 403 billion euros,
far above the levels around 200 billion euros seen as triggering
a rise in the cost of overnight borrowing that underpins lending
rates throughout the financial system.
"The banks who didn't need the money have paid it back and
those who needed it, still need it... we're still miles away
from the 200-300 billion corridor," said Rabobank strategist Lyn
Graham-Taylor.
The only question mark remaining over the pace of liquidity
withdrawal is around Italian banks. Despite borrowing heavily
when the loans were launched just over a year ago, central bank
data suggests many have yet to repay.
The country's current political turmoil, which has put
pressure on Italian institutions in financial markets, means
traders may have to wait longer to find out the extent of their
repayments.
POSSIBILITY OF CUTS
The crisis in Italy has also raised speculation that the
central bank could eventually cut interest rates, if not in
direct response to the political stalemate, then to the
worsening of confidence and lending it could bring.
"I don't think that these rate cut expectations will go away
because the longer these Italian political woes remain then of
course people will speculate about what the ECB will do," said
Anders Svendsen, chief analyst for European economies at Nordea.
Weak euro zone data, including poor manufacturing and
service sector surveys earlier this month that dashed hopes the
bloc may be emerging from recession, also lent support to the
idea of rate cuts.
Deutsche Bank saw opportunity for this speculation to drive
down the cost of a one year Eonia contract starting in a year's
time, relative to equivalent sterling rates.
A trade betting the spread between the two rates would
tighten was also based on their view that sterling contracts
were overly optimistic about pricing in a rate cut, and targeted
a 20 basis point narrowing.