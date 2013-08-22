LONDON Aug 22 Euro zone money market rates rose
on Thursday on forecast-beating business surveys and
expectations U.S. monetary stimulus would be trimmed, raising
questions about the effectiveness of the ECB's forward guidance.
The European Central Bank has promised to keep interest
rates at record lows for a prolonged period or even cut them
further in a bid to prevent money market rates rising as a
result of the Federal Reserve's planned stimulus withdrawal.
But the improving economic outlook, reinforced by surveys
showing on Thursday the bloc's business activity picked up this
month more quickly than expected, is raising doubts about the
ECB's stated aim to inject a "downward bias" on interest rates.
Euribor futures over the 2013-2016 period were up
to 6 ticks lower, with the longer-dated contracts
underperforming in a sign markets were pricing in a greater
chance ECB rates would rise sooner than previously expected.
The fall in Euribor futures indicated the underlying
three-month bank-to-bank Euribor rate - a gauge of official rate
expectations - would rise more than previously thought.
The December 2015 Euribor future was 5.5 ticks lower
at 98.89 percent, reflecting expectations the Euribor rate would
settle at 1.11 percent in that month, 5.5 basis points higher
than indicated on Wednesday.
"The better macro data in the euro zone region has
persisted, particularly with today's PMI report ..., which has
maintained steepening pressure on the Euribor strip," ICAP
strategist Philip Tyson said.
The projected December 2015 Euribor rate was the highest
since late June, just before the ECB took the unprecedented step
of introducing forward guidance on interest rates.
The forward euro zone overnight Eonia rate market has
shifted similarly. One-year, one-year Eonia forwards, which show
where one-year Eonia rates are expected to be in a year's time
, rose as much as 4 bps on Thursday to 0.477
percent, the highest since June 21.
"The ECB's forward guidance is rather soft. It has become
more difficult for the ECB to provide confidence that rates will
remain low," Commerzbank rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder
said, also pointing to an expected tightening of monetary
conditions globally due to the Fed outlook.
Minutes of the Fed's July meeting on Wednesday could not
shake expectations the U.S. central bank will start to reduce
the pace of asset purchases from next month.
"People expect the ECB will do something against this
tightening (in money market conditions)," Schroeder said.
"But if they do something they have to justify why they do
it against the backdrop of an improved economic outlook so I'm
not too sure they will."
ICAP's Philip Tyson said it was likely that the ECB would
stick to verbal intervention at its September meeting. Another
incentive for the bank to keep monetary policy as loose as
possible is keeping peripheral debt markets stable.
Low money market rates make peripheral debt more attractive
due to the yield differential and are crucial to fostering the
growth rates that will enable them to reduce big debts.
"It's important to remember that the latest (economic)
improvement was driven by the relatively healthy core economies
and most of the peripheral economies continued to contract,"
Tyson said.
"(On) the latter, even a return to growth, unless it is very
rapid, will not ease their debt burdens in any meaningful way."