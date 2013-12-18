LONDON Dec 18 Short-term market interest rates
and the euro have risen recently but some market prices suggest
the move could lose steam in early 2014 as seasonal factors fade
and the European Central Bank clarifies its next policy steps.
The euro has surged to a two-year high on a trade-weighted
basis since the ECB's Dec. 5 meeting, at which it
indicated it was in no hurry to cut rates further. Overnight
lending rates, which feed into rates affecting transactions
across the wider economy, have spiked in the same period and
hoisted benchmark interbank rates to 15-month highs.
Short-term money market rates were already climbing before
the ECB meeting, as the repayment by banks of three-year
emergency loans extended by the central bank two years squeezes
the amount of excess cash in the system.
The moves also reflect banks repatriating and hoarding cash
to shore up balance sheets before year-end and in preparation
for next year's ECB review of their financial health.
A sustained rise in interbank lending rates and the euro
could hurt euro zone exporters and threaten the bloc's fragile
economic recovery. But some market trends suggest further rises
in 2014 are not a one-way bet.
Although forward euro zone overnight Eonia rates for dates
covering future ECB meetings have risen up to 8 basis points
since late November, to 0.15-0.17 percent, they are
still below the spot Eonia rate, which fixed at 0.21 percent
on Tuesday.
When forward rates trade lower than the spot rate it is
usually a sign that the market expects looser ECB policy.
"The (Eonia) curve has flattened in the money market quite
significantly and this probably suggests they are expecting some
kind of measures from the ECB next year," said Alexander Wojt, a
fixed income analyst at Nordea.
"Short end rates will keep rising but could revert quite
quickly after year-end," he said, adding Eonia rates could move
back to around 0.10 percent.
While many in the market expect the ECB to ease policy
further next year, it is unclear how it will do so.
It could cut its main interest rate further from a record
low 0.25 percent, or take its overnight deposit rate below zero,
effectively charging banks to park cash overnight at the ECB.
That in theory should encourage them to seek a return on
their money by lending more to businesses and households but
policymakers at the bank are concerned that a negative deposit
rate could have unintended consequences and erode interbank
lending further.
The ECB could also offer banks more cheap long-term loans,
although policymakers worry they would use the cash to buy
high-yielding government bonds, as they did with the 1 trillion
euros of three-year loans it provided in late 2011 and early
2012.
ECB President Mario Draghi wants any new loans to be
tailored towards reviving lending to the broader economy,
similar to the Bank of England's Funding for Lending Scheme,
which aims to channel funding to small and mid-sized firms.
EURO VULNERABLE
Policymakers have shown little urgency to take steps to
subdue money market rates and the euro. Draghi said this week
the ECB would act if inflation stays low for too long and
threatens the recovery but declined to say what instruments it
could use.
But a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to start scaling
back its monetary stimulus, which could come as early as
Wednesday, could force the ECB's hand if it triggers an
aggressive move up in short-term money market rates.
Currency markets also signal that the euro's rise may lose
steam. In the options market, while near term euro/dollar risk
reversals are indicating a smaller bias for euro weakness, in
the longer term, they are showing a bias for a sustained drop.
In other words, while the one-month euro/dollar risk
reversals are showing less demand for euro puts, or
bets it will weaken, at the longer end, like the one-year
, demand for such bets are gathering momentum.
"After the year-end we may see an end to the tightening but
that does not mean short-term rates will come down," said
Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS. "This will cap the
euro's rise."
A number of banks, including Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas
and Morgan Stanley, are in fact recommending investors to short
the euro against the dollar at current levels of around $1.38.
Their recommendations are based on expectations that the Fed
will start to rein in its bond-buying while the ECB will have to
loosen monetary policy sooner rather than later.