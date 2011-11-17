* Mounting sovereign crisis weighs on banking sector

* Funding stress indicators worsen

* ECB loans may drive euro zone banks to seek US collateral (Adds U.S. action, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Nov 17 Dollars grew dearer in Europe on Thursday as the Libor rose, making it more likely that European banks will have to borrow from the ECB and leading some U.S. analysts to wonder whether the structure of ECB liquidity swaps could expose U.S. firms to the crisis.

The premium for swapping euros into dollars rose, with the three-month cross-currency basis swap around 6 basis points wider at -136 basis points, the most since the 2008 financial crisis.

Analysts watching the benchmark London interbank offered rate rise along with the cost of swapping euros for dollars said demand for loans from the European Central Bank could increase.

Jim Lee, head of short-term rates strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, identified the -130 level as a point at which the cost of borrowing in the ECB's next 84-day tender would be equal to borrowing in the private markets.

Borrowing from the ECB might be easier but banks without highly-rated securities to post as collateral for the ECB loans would have to borrow those as well -- in exchange for securities with low ratings.

The potential for a greater return on safe-haven, low-yielding securities such as U.S. Treasuries is leading some market participants to wonder whether U.S. firms are getting involved.

"I think the very interesting line of investigation would be the third parties that are able to lend top-quality government paper to the European banks," said Michael Cheah, manager of of a $1 billion fund of Treasuries and Ginnie Mae securities at SunAmerica, a unit of AIG.

"Where are they getting the bonds from? It's not easy for any entity to be holding this many good quality bonds."

Securities lending between firms takes place frequently, and borrowers must meet margin requirements that change daily as well as take haircuts on the value of the securities they post as collateral in the swaps.

"You're generally going to be sitting every day with excess value of collateral," said Scott Sherman, interest-rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.

These requirements are put in place to reduce the risk of a securities swap. Problems would only arise under extreme circumstances.

"It would require an excess change in the value of collateral you've taken in on the same day your counterparty defaulted," Sherman said.

There are other ways to hedge risk in a securities swap. A lender could use options on the borrower's equity shares, or the lender could take out a credit-default swap on the collateral the borrower posted.

But CDS might not work well in the case of European sovereign bonds.

"What we've seen recently is that, with respect to the euro zone, for a CDS default event, the goal posts seem to have been moved," Lee said.

"It seems to be very hard to actually get a credit event, and that's making CDS less and less valuable as a hedge because if having a 60 percent haircut is not deemed as a credit event because it's 'voluntary', you're batting on a sticky wicket."

The future depends in part on the performance of sovereign debt issued by countries like Italy and Greece.

Italian bonds yields held above 7 percent despite more ECB bond buying while the premium investors demand to hold French 10-year government bonds rather than German Bunds topped two percentage points.

Borrowing from the ECB's overnight lending facility -- which at 2 percent is costly versus the 1.25 percent charged at liquidity providing operations -- has been above 2 billion euros since early October, suggesting funding may not be available through regular tenders.

Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at IFR Markets in New York, said a key indicator for future funding stress, the FRA/OIS spread, which pits central bank rates against the Libor, showed rougher times ahead.

"The Dec/IMM spread is 5.18 bps wider today at 59.07 -- a new recent wide, and similarly the Mar/IMM spread is 6.16 bps wider at 71.76. And it could get worse," Briggen wrote in a note to clients.

Benchmark three-month Libor EUR3MFSR= and Euribor EURIBOR3MD= rates ticked higher with the spread of three-month Libor rates over equivalent overnight indexed swap rates -- a measure of market stress -- around its highest since early 2009. (Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)