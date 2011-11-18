* Money market stress indicators creep higher
* US firm involvement in euro zone liquidity swaps unclear
* German T-bill rates heading into negative territory
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Nov 18 Funding stress reached new
heights for European banks on Friday, while U.S. market
participants wondered whether Europe's financial crisis would
more directly affect them.
The benchmark three-month London Interbank Offered Rate
made another large advance, gaining nearly a full basis point
after weeks of smaller, but steady upticks.
It fixed at 0.48778 percent on Friday.
"Eurodollars were beginning to price in more aggressive
Libor fixings rather than just incremental, and more like a
'quick disaster' as one eurodollar trader put it," said
Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.
The cost for European banks to swap euro rates into dollars
as measured by the three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis
swap EURCBS3M=ICAP rose to its highest since the height of
the Lehman crisis in 2008 to 138.50 basis points.
The difference between three-month dollar offered interbank
Libor rate and overnight index swaps USD3MFSR= USD3MOIS= --
another widely used gauge of interbank stress -- inched higher
to 38 basis points, the largest since June 2009. For details,
see [ID:nEAP000045]
European banks, struggling to obtain dollar funding as the
cost of unsecured borrowing rises, are increasingly turning to
the European Central Bank for loans. But some banks must even
borrow collateral good enough to post for ECB loans.
"It's a funding issue, but it's also a capital issue and so
banks are trying to deleverage and perhaps at the end of the
day they sell the assets they can get a bid on and the assets
they cant get a bid on maybe they end up holding," said Chris
Ahrens, interest-rate strategist at UBS Securities in Stamford,
Connecticut.
He said European banks wanting to get rid of assets they
could not sell were likely to try to lend them in exchange for
better collateral.
"They liquefy those assets through these transactions," he
said.
Since the collateral swaps are over the counter, some
market participants view them as dangerous.
For example, a failure of the counterparty that puts up
low-rated assets in exchange for higher-rated collateral could
lead to a systemic problem that would make it impossible for
the low-rated assets to be sold or otherwise liquidated by its
holder.
A few of the top securities dealers in the U.S. markets
said they did not know whether any U.S.-based institutions were
lending securities to European banks.
A source at one of the dealers said the idea was pitched to
several dealers during the 2010 flare-up of the European
crisis, but the source had no information about whether the
trades happened or whether they were taking place.
Ahrens said the deals would likely be advertised to anyone
with a master repo agreement.
"Everyone has a master repo agreement. If you're in the
market managing money, leveraged or non-leveraged, you have a
master repo agreement. It's the headwaters of the financial
markets," he added.
But he said U.S. institutions would likely be extremely
cautious as the European banking crisis intensified.
"Ever since 2008, when the unthinkable happened, people
don't want to wait around. It's better to be an early mover in
this case because your investors are going to be asking you
those questions right away," Ahrens said.
The latest sign of worries that some European banks could
ultimately collapse under the weight of their holdings of debt
issued by crisis-contaminated countries such as Italy was that
German treasury bill rates were slowly heading into negative
territory.
German treasury bills of up to 9 months were bid at rates
of as much as 0.35 percent, but sellers were asking for prices
that would imply negative yields of as low as minus 0.30
percent <0#DETSY=>.
This reflects not only that the unsecured interbank lending
has almost dried up, but also that the secured transactions are
shrinking in volumes, with many lenders asking for top-rated
collateral only -- such as German T-bills.
By comparison, similar-dated Italian and Spanish bills
yielded up to 6 percent <0#ESTSY=> <0#ITTSY=>.
Bank demand for short-term debt instruments is on the rise,
as the European Central Bank, unlike some commercial banks,
accepts bills of various quality standards as collateral for
its unlimited liquidity tenders.
Analysts say demand at those tenders is likely to increase
as Italian banks and all other banks in the system that are
heavily exposed to Italian debt are finding it increasingly
tough to secure funds from cash markets.