* U.S. 4-week bill auction sees record demand * 3-month dollar Libor/OIS spread highest since June 2009 * French banks' Libor bids above other global banks By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Dec 6 Investor demand for safe-haven U.S. Treasury bills hit a record on Tuesday as buyers braced for a crucial summit at the end of the week aimed at halting the European debt crisis. Other key measures of financial risk also rose after Standard and Poor's warned on Monday that Europe's debt crisis could lead to credit ratings downgrades of 15 euro zone nations. In a sign of investor caution, the United States attracted record demand for four-week T-bills at Tuesday's $35 billion auction. Demand was also helped by the approach of the year end, but the euro zone crisis still loomed large for many investors. The demand for the safest of paper, which was sold at a rate of zero percent, shows buyers mainly just want their money back at the end of the loan. Investors were also willing to pay a premium for safety in the secondary market, where T-bills were trading at negative interest rates. European leaders meet on Thursday and Friday to hash out a framework aimed at enforcing fiscal discipline in the 17-nation euro zone block. Leaders of France and Germany want to change EU rules to impose penalties on states that exceed deficit targets. "The outlook doesn't look pretty at all. I'm hoping (European leaders) come up with something in the right direction but it's kind of like a cancer patient, the chemo almost kills the patient," said Raymond Gilmartin, head of repo trading at Bank of Nova Scotia, in New York. "All these fixes that are going on have to go into place are going to hurt a lot before it gets better," he said. A downgrade to the ratings of the euro zone's biggest economies could send jitters across financial markets, making banks more reluctant to lend to each other. It could also dent the scope for leveraging the euro zone rescue fund by compromising its triple-A rating. BANK JITTERS Banks' nervousness to lend to one another could be seen in the spread between three-month dollar Libor rates and overnight indexed swap rates which on Tuesday widened to about 46 basis points, marking the largest gap between the two since early May, 2009. The three-month dollar Libor rate itself hit its highest since mid-2010. It saw a brief respite last week after major central banks took measures to enhance dollar liquidity, but that was short-lived. After the central banks cut the cost for banks of borrowing dollars through their swap lines, investors question whether banks will use that cheaper credit. Banks usually prefer to borrow dollars in the open market from other private financial institutions, and tend to use the central banks only as a last resort. In this regard, analysts will watch for any increased demand at the ECB's three-month dollar tender on Dec. 7. In Europe, three-month euro Libor rates and overnight indexed swap rates -- an indicator of financial stress -- stood at 92 basis points, near the highest in nearly three years hit on Dec. 1 at 93 basis points. The widening of the measures of bank stress have come despite some optimism in recent days in equities markets over euro zone efforts, and what might get done later this week, to prop up euro zone countries struggling with their debt burden. Still, optimism among stocks traders has not translated into more trust among banks when it comes to lending to each other. "A big part of that is all this stress that is going on in the European banking system," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York, adding "while the global financial system is not in as bad a shape as it was back in 2008 and 2009, there are stresses over in Europe that are causing these rates to widen out." "You can see pretty clearly from the individual postings the banks on the Libor board make that the ones that are making the higher postings are the European banks, specifically French banks are among the highest," Simons said. Indeed, on Tuesday French banks Credit Agricole and Credit Suisse had the two highest bids for U.S. three-month dollar Libor at 0.595 percent and 0.5875 percent respectively, well above Royal Bank of Canada at 0.5075 percent and Bank of America at 0.52 percent. "The expectations are that European banks, especially French ones, are going to take some losses due to their write-down on their peripheral debt. French banks are going to have to pay up," said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at Sterne Agee & Leach in Birmingham, Alabama.