* Demand for dollars in ECB tender reflects funding stress
* Take-up should help ease year-end strains
* 3-month dollar Libor rises to highest since July 2009
* Fannie Mae sells bills at record low interest rates
By Chris Reese and Kirsten Donovan
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 7 A larger-than-expected
take-up of dollars at a European Central Bank tender on
Wednesday reflected euro zone banks' funding stresses but the
fact banks were using the facility was seen as a positive.
Banks took more than $50 billion at a three-month
operation, which was the first since the world's major central
banks cut the cost of using dollar swap lines with the Federal
Reserve last week to help institutions struggling with the
fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
That was well above the $10 billion median forecast in a
Reuters poll of money market traders. Banks also took $1.6
billion in one-week funds.
But analysts said there was no reason to panic as
dollar-funding stresses were widely acknowledged already.
"We view this as a positive first step -- it leads a string
of potential policy actions as authorities attempt to break the
negative feedback loop from the euro zone and limit contagion
back to the U.S.," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest
rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.
Morgan Stanley estimated the take-up in the ECB tender was
the most since December 2008, with banks able to borrow dollars
for three months at 0.58 percent compared with around 1.45
percent before the coordinated central bank action to lower the
cost.
Morgan Stanley said some of the demand was probably due to
year-end funding needs or reflected somewhat higher funding
stress than previously thought.
"The silver lining is that central banks have proven to be
willing to backstop funding stresses in the market," said
Elaine Lin, Morgan Stanley strategist in London.
"The coordinated action has encouraged usage which should
ensure a smoother year-end, and further narrow the FX basis,
given that the market has shown it is willing to take dollars
from the ECB instead."
The tender did little to lower the costs of interbank
lending, with the three-month dollar London Interbank Offered
Rates (Libor) fixing on Wednesday at 0.54 percent, up from
0.53775 percent on Tuesday and the highest since July 2009.
Goncalves said the interbank lending rates did not dip
because there was little direct impact from the tender.
"Even the current three-month Libor set is lower than the
interest rate on secured funding through the swap line though
Libor is unsecured. At best, the swap line slows the rise in
Libor and sets a ceiling in the 70 to 80 basis point region."
The cheaper dollar tender is just one measure to make
funding easier for banks, with the ECB likely to cut interest
rates -- something that is fully priced by markets -- and offer
ultra-long euro liquidity at its meeting on Thursday.
"The ECB will try hard to put liquidity to work this week,"
RBS strategists said. "There are so many ideas around that
there will be some disappointment. But the existence of so many
ways to make a difference also guards against failure."
ECB President Mario Draghi hinted in comments to the
European Parliament last week that the ECB could take stronger
action to fight the crisis if European leaders agreed on
tighter budget controls. Plans for mandatory penalties for
countries that exceed deficit targets will be put to a European
Union summit on Friday.
While the European debt crisis rolls on, the appetite for
shorter-dated, lower-risk securities continues. Fannie Mae , the largest U.S. home funding source, on Wednesday
sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at record low interest
rates, suggesting strong demand for the paper.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills,
due March 7, 2012 at a 0.009 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from a 0.021 percent rate in a similar sale
on Nov. 30. The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills
due June 6, 2012, at a 0.068 percent stop-out rate, down from a
0.085 percent rate for $1 billion in six-month bills sold last
week.