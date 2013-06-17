BRIEF-China Merchants Land says unit entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property
* Foshan Merchants Property entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property
LONDON, June 17 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
* Foshan Merchants Property entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property
* OCCUPANCY IS PLANNED FOR 1 JULY 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)