BRIEF-Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement class A share split
* Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement a class A share split and concurrent preferred share private placement
LONDON Aug 5 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
* Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement a class A share split and concurrent preferred share private placement
* Fitch says growing trend in digitization of mortgage application process should continue in U.S. over long term Source text for Eikon:
* Says initial public offering of 12.4 mln common shares priced at $6.50/shr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: