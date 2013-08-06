UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
LONDON Aug 6 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
* Reported on Thursday FY net loss group share of 2.7 million euros ($2.87 million) versus loss of 5.6 million euros a year ago