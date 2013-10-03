BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB) enters Memorandum Of Understanding
* Singapore Exchange (sgx) and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (Spdb) have entered into a memorandum of understanding
LONDON Oct 3 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
* Launched a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue of 2 fully paid ordinary shares for each 3 shares held by eligible shareholders