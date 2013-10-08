BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
LONDON Oct 8 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: