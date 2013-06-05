BRIEF-NBG Pangaea real estate FY 2016 net profit up by 25.3 pct at EUR 53.5 mln
* FY 2016 turnover at 115.4 million euros ($124.54 million) versus 110.9 million euros year ago
LONDON, June 5 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
* FY 2016 turnover at 115.4 million euros ($124.54 million) versus 110.9 million euros year ago
* Current year has started well and we look forward to building on our foundations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Have been agreed to sell its Hong Kong insurance business,Standard Life (Asia) Limited to Standard Life’S Chinese joint venture insurance business, Heng An Standard Life Insurance Company Limited