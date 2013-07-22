BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Lisa McGeough head of new financial institutions group
* Wells fargo names lisa mcgeough head of new financial institutions group
LONDON, July 22 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
* Wells fargo names lisa mcgeough head of new financial institutions group
NEW YORK, April 7 Famed Las Vegas sports gambler William "Billy" Walters was convicted on Friday of charges that he made more than $40 million through an insider trading scheme that prosecutors said involved a stock tip to star professional golfer Phil Mickelson.