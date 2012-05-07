(Refiles to reformat table.) LONDON, May 7 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for euros at its daily fixing. There were no fixings for sterling and dollar Libor due to a UK bank holiday. The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates. The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis. EURO O/N 0.25500 (-0.17714) 1WK 0.27557 (-0.32386) 2WK 0.28343 (-0.40386) 1MO 0.34286 (-0.62143) 2MO 0.43636 (-0.67221) 3MO 0.61821 (-0.67393) 6MO 0.93286 (-0.63214) 1YR 1.27393 (-0.63950) 3MTH LIBOR/OIS SPREAD (BPs) 29.42 For RICs to the above rates, go to. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)