By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON Oct 2 The cost of bank-to-bank lending
of dollars for three months hit a new low on Wednesday, driven
down by the prospect of the Federal Reserve keeping ample
supplies of cash in the system for longer than earlier thought.
The Fed refrained from trimming its $85 billion a month bond
purchases last month and the showdown among U.S. lawmakers over
raising the debt ceiling has reinforced a perception in markets
that the U.S. central bank will maintain monetary stimulus in
the near term.
The London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) on three-month
dollars slid to 0.24435 percent, down from 0.24585
percent on Tuesday.
"(Due to) the uncertainty linked to the deficit in the
United States, investors expect the Federal Reserve to delay
tapering even further and therefore over the next three months
liquidity to be more ample (than thought)," ING strategist
Alessandro Giansanti said.
"The discussions over a government shutdown are creating
nervousness and they can have a negative impact on GDP (gross
domestic product) and also an impact on central bank actions."
Despite its tarnished image from a series of rate-fixing
scandals, dollar Libor remains the global benchmark for setting
interest rates on some $350 trillion of financial products from
credit cards to student loans and mortgages. It is determined in
London by the world's biggest banks.
Unsecured dollar lending rates have also ground lower in
recent months as banks come closer to completing the process of
deleveraging triggered by the 2007/2008 financial crisis,
cutting demand for dollars.
"Bank deleveraging is clearly improving. There's a sense of
relief. We may call it complacency," said Luca Paolini, chief
strategist at Pictet Asset Management.