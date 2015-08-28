NEW YORK Aug 28 Traders priced in a more than
1-in-2 chance the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates in October after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis
Lockhart suggested the Fed could consider such a move.
In over-the-counter trading, overnight indexed swap rates
implied traders expected a 56 percent chance of an October rate
increase, compared with 43 percent on Thursday,
Tullett Prebon data showed.
Lockhart, a voting member on the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting group this year, told Bloomberg television the
October 27-28 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee is a
live one, suggesting policymakers can decide on a rate hike at
that meeting.
The prevalent view among analysts has been the FOMC would
raise rates either at its upcoming meeting in three weeks or the
one in December.
Lockhart said a 50-percent probability at its Sept. 16-17
meeting seems reasonable.
OIS rates, however, indicated lower expectations among
traders on a September rate increase at about 37 percent. They
implied traders expected a 81 percent chance of a December rate
hike, the highest in a week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)