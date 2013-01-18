LONDON Jan 18 The recent spike in short-term
money market rates came to a halt on Friday after a top European
Central Bank policymaker played down the chance of banks
repaying a massive chunk of their LTRO cash this month.
Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap,
three-year loans from the ECB in two separate offers roughly a
year ago as it sought to restore order to Europe's crisis-hit
financial system.
They are allowed to start returning the cash in weekly
installments from Jan. 30. and as banks must inform it of their
plans a week in advance, the ECB will publish the first
repayment amount on Jan. 25.
Expectations of the amount to be paid back has increased
recently and could be up to 300 billion euros, analysts say,
which would effectively halve the amount of excess liquidity in
the system.
The heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed the
rates banks charge each other on lending markets, but the
prospect of a significant repayment and a recent cooling of ECB
rate cut hopes has triggered a rise in money market rates.
The one-year Eonia rate reached a peak of 0.2150
percent on Thursday, its highest since early July, while
benchmark Euribor rates hit their highest since
mid-October on Friday as they rose to 0.209 percent.
The rise was cut short, however, by comments from Benoit
Coeure, the board member in charge of the ECB's market
operations, who played down the impact on short-term rates of
the early LTRO repayments.
"Structurally I don't expect the reimbursement to have a
very strong impact on Eonia rates, given the excess liquidity in
the euro zone, which remains very high," Coeure told reporters.
Just a month ago markets were flirting with the idea the ECB
could cut interest rates and start charging banks to park their
spare cash with it. But things have turned almost 180 degrees
since Mario Draghi's surprise revelation last week that a rate
cut was not even discussed this month.
PAYBACK TIME
"It is all building towards the LTRO payback and whether
there will be a big amount repaid," one euro zone-based money
market trader who requested anonymity said about the rise in
market rates.
"If it is going to be quite modest and less than 200 billion
euros it won't really have much of an impact. But if it starts
getting up around 300 billion euros, yes, it probably will have
a bit of an impact on Eonia."
Analysts at Rabobank said that while both Eonia and Euribor
rates would rise if there was a large scale LTRO repayment,
Eonia would probably rise more due to the different way the
rates price counterparty risk.
German two-year bond yields were dragged up in the market's
slipstream on Friday, rising to their highest in nearly 10
months before falling back again as the day progressed and
following Coeure's comments.
Shorter-dated bonds were the main beneficiary of the ECB's 1
trillion euros in loans to euro zone banks in late 2011 and
early 2012, the cash and record-low official interest rates
eventually turning German two-year yields negative.
Even if banks do return much of their LTRO money it may not
automatically lead to a sharp drop in the 630 billion euros of
excess liquidity currently sloshing round the
system.
"It will be interesting to see whether banks pay back a lot
of the LTRO money because they want to make it look like they
are weaning themselves off central bank support, but then just
borrow it back again at the weekly (refinancing operation),"
said a trader.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)